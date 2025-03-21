EXCLUSIVE: Catching up with the cast of Khakee — The Bengal Chapter as the highly anticipated web series releases
From the powerful political elites of the city to the gangsters in the by lanes, the hide and seek chase between the cops and gangsters is the prime focus of Khakee- The Bengal Chapter. Bringing together some of the finest actors of this generation, Jeet portrays IPS Arjun Maitra, the fearless and relentless man in the uniform while Prosenjit’s Barun Roy is a master manipulative politician. Chitrangda essays Nibedita Basak the opposition leader while Ritwik Bhowmick and Aadil Zafar Khan play Sagor and Ranjit Thakur respectively, best friends, allies and part of the same criminal gang. We caught up with the lead actors at Corridor Bar and Kitchen where they engaged in an exciting and fun chat about the series, Kolkata, and more.
Excerpts:
What made each of you say yes to your roles in Khakee?
Prosenjit: This is a great opportunity especially for Bengal. This show was a success when it was Khakee Bihar. Of course the banner and the creators have contributed immensely in the national market. For me the character was interesting. It was also a great moment because a lot of Bengali actors have been a part of this project together. We hardly see that kind of exposure not only in terms of talent but also the focus on Bengal. This is one of the very emotional connect I had with the series. My character is very important; people have not seen me in such a role before, even in Bengal. Also, I share the screen for the first time with Jeet. Both of us have been working for a long time but haven’t come together on screen before.
Chitrangda: Neeraj Pandey. I had known him for many years and we touched base some months before I got a call for Khakee saying that I wanted to work with him. And he got back positively. After some time we touched base again where he said that he’s not directing but its Khakee . Of course the Bihar chapter was released and we knew about it. I really wanted to be a part of the kind of work that he does and he has written and produced this series.
Jeet: I think I’m on the same page as Bumba da (Prosenjit). I don’t know who thought of this to cast a talent from Bengal in a National show but that was one of the nicest decisions for the show. Khakee – Bihar has already set a standard and platform. Neeraj and I have been friends for a long time and he told me about the show and if I would like to be a part. I said yes but “what is it”. He replied “don’t ask me just have faith and come and do it”. It started with the word faith. I just knew that Arjun Maitra was the Khakee guy and I was happy that something like this was being offered to me. This has been one of my finest journeys.
Ritwik: For me the project said yes to me rather than the other way round. I auditioned for it and I’m glad that everybody deemed me fit to be a part of it because nobody has seen me in this light before. I’m thankful that the makers thought that this boy who plays goody two shoes everywhere can also pull off the role of a gangster.
Aadil: I think as actors we are always looking for this combination of doing the right thing with the right people at the right time. And Khakee definitely was that combination. Working with Neeraj for a trending franchise, following the script and the character, everything was a great combination.
Jeet and Chitrangda, Khakee marks your Hindi web-series debut…
Chitrangda: I have been waiting to do something in the long-format for a long time and I always get very scared. It’s because you don’t know how well your character will be written. In the long format there are no crutches, it’s only content. I did get some offers but Neeraj is somebody who is so credible and Khakee the franchise didn’t make me think twice. It’s been the perfect debut for me on OTT.
Jeet: There are two aspirations I personally live with. One, coming up with new stories and two, coming up with new characters. It doesn’t matter whether it’s OTT or cinema. We know we can clearly see that both of them are going to strongly co-exist together in future also.
Prosenjit, Jeet and Ritwik, how similar or different is the ambiance while working in Kolkata and Mumbai?
Prosenjit: I don’t see any changes. It’s like playing in Eden Gardens and Lords. Cinema is one language which is the same anywhere in the world. I can see a person and say he’s a still photographer or a make-up man because the body language is all the same. The difference lies in the scale of things. As an actor, if I do a Bengali, Hindi or Hollywood film, whatever I know I will give my best. It’s basically Indian content. I love working with these challenging young actors. I say it’s a blessing for me to work with the youngsters, there’s so much to learn from them.
Jeet: Scale and vision matters, rest everything remains the same.
Ritwik: Well, I have been a part of the Bombay industry for the last five years only so I am yet to understand what the industry is like. But it’s fun to be an actor doing Hindi films and shows. At the same time I am waiting for the Bangla industry to call me and give me some film or show. I am a Bangali so I have grown up watching Bangla films, shows, and television serials. Hopefully if not for anything else at least for the love of my roots, I would love to come here and do something.
Prosenjit: This is a very right time to say that we all are Indian actors.
Chitrangda and Aadil, how did you discover Bengal during the shoot?
Chitrangda: I have been in and out of the city for many times for events. But I definitely got to spend a lot more time here during the shoot of Bob Biswas. It was Abhishek (Bachchan) who knows so much about Calcutta because his mother is from here. He told me so much about the history of Calcutta, about the different places, food that he would order; he was literally the one who introduced me to the city. The city is so full of culture. I have professional golfers in the family and so have been coming to Tollygunge Club even before I have started doing cinema. I have spent time clubbing also. I really like the city.
Aadil: Some time ago I was having a conversation with a friend who happens to be a psychologist in Bombay. We were discussing how the world now is losing character. Things are getting simplified which is also somewhat close to being boring. I find a lot of character in Kolkata when I came here. The old-school charm, the intellect, the beauty, from the yellow taxi to the buses, there’s character in people and food. I find Kolkata very rich in culture, intellect, ideas, creativity. I found people here are very relaxed; they take their own time to get things done. When I was playing my character and shooting, I was on the streets of the city. I happened to witness a world which I don’t think we have ever seen before in movies or shows. I’m lucky to have witnessed the true soul of the city.
Prosenjit, it is quite apparent that you are ageing in reverse. What is the secret?
Prosenjit: Paapi pet ka sawal hai! Karna padh raha hai. In logon ke saath kaam karne ke liye karna padh raha hai. I don’t know. Since it’s my profession I try to maintain myself. That’s it.
Jeet, action has always been an integral part of your career. If not action how do you think your career would have spanned?
Jeet: There would have been something else. There are so many more shades to play through a character. I have been doing romance as well. I would like to come up with interesting new characters and new story.
Chitrangda, please tell us about your sartorial choices?
Prosenjit: Khadi sari and taanter saris which represent Bengal and Khakee. It’s a men dominated series where she has come up with beautiful saris for her look.
Chitrangda: Yes, that’s what I am wearing also. Hopefully people see beyond the saris and focus on the performance.
Aadil and Ritwik, flipping through your socials we come across several fitness posts? What kind of a fitness journey did you undergo for the series?
Aadil: I can go on for a very long time when I am talking about fitness. I think what fitness has done to my appearance is not even 10% of what it has done to my mind. I think it’s very important for everyone to be a little careful, cautious, and particular about their fitness journey. As actors it’s also our necessity and again I’m not just talking about appearance but we need to be fit, strong, agile, and have a certain amount of endurance. Sometimes we need to have more endurance than the character that we play because the character does it only once in front of the camera but as actors we give a lot of takes and retakes. I take my fitness and diet very seriously. It makes me feel good and confident. It also helps me with my work so it’s a win-win situation. It’s a part of my lifestyle now.
Ritwik: Oh I am apologetic to everybody who is going to hear this and please don’t get inspired by it. It has not been my lifestyle for the longest time. I used to be a professional dancer and that obviously took care of my physicality and agility for quite some time. Once I quit that I actually stopped looking after my body and for the longest time I avoided it by telling everybody ki haan haan jab role ki requirement hogi tab kar loonga (When the role demands I will look into it). The requirement of the role came and I really had to go for it. I had to put on 10 kgs in 20 to 30 days and it was madness. I also had to make sure that I don’t put on the wrong kind of fats and make sure that I burn the calories that I put on also. I had an instructor who took care of me and helped me through the journey. He created the physicality of Sagor, my character. I’m glad it happened because now, even after the shoot is done, I’m continuing with my workout. It’s made such an impactful change in my life now that hopefully for the rest of my life I will continue with this.
Aadil: I’d like to add for him [ Ritwik] that for Khakee he ended up putting on 10 kgs and not fat but muscles. I have seen him eating like I would never eat. When we were shooting in Kolkata it was very hot and when the weather is like that it’s difficult to eat normal meals. At that time he was eating so much protein and fibre to achieve something which is difficult to comprehend. So, welcome to the fitness world brother [to Ritwik].
Were any notes exchanged between all of you during filming?
Ritwik: We got life notes from all of them.
Aadil: Jeet da is very good with philosophies. He always has an anecdote which teaches you something or makes you understand something from a different perspective.
Jeet: I was having a conversation with Aadil and he asked me a question…
Aadil: How do you differentiate between success and respect?
Jeet: He was asking the difference between success and respect so I told him it’s like the heart and the mind. Not everybody who is successful garners respect. When you respect somebody it’s the heart which respects. It was in the flow of the conversation. I did not know he would ask me this question.
One Bengali food that is a must on your plate…
Aadil: Mutton. I was just talking about fitness but when I came to Kolkata I forgot everything. It took me a good three months to get back in shape after finishing my shoot here.
Prosenjit: When you come to Kolkata, if you get good food, you should definitely have it. Kolkata food is yum. And sweets, unbeatable.
Aadil: Also it’s less in masala and more in flavour.
Jeet: Mutton Kosha, Chingri Maach, Daal, bhaat, Chutney, Nolen Gur Sandesh, Doi, Begun Bhaja, Chicken
Chitrangda: He’s covered everything.
Prosenjit: Luchi…
How does the rest of the year look like for all of you?
Jeet: It’s a bright and new world for me as it’s my debut from one language to another language. I have been working in Bangla language for a long time but I’m sure that Hindi language will have a broader reach and a new world for me.
Chitrangda: I’m really looking forward to doing something commercial so Housefull 5 is releasing in June. There’s Raat Akeli Hain. I have also wanted to work with Nawaz [Nawazuddin Siddiqui] for a long time.
Prosenjit: There’s too much happening. I think it’s a great time for all regional actors, talents and technicians. Its new exposure and positioning. But this is becoming easier because of the pan Indian notice.
Chitrangda: It’s also very exciting for the audience to see new faces. The platform is bringing everybody together. It’s like he [Prosenjit] said we are Indian actors, there is nothing regional anymore. People are watching films with subtitles.
Ritwik: Honestly I can’t see beyond Khakee right now and I’m extremely excited.
Your Last watched series/ content
Everybody: Black Warrant
Ritwik: Black Warrant and Blue Eyed Samurai
Chitrangda: Anime, I think it’s called The Boy and the Heron
Khakee – The Bengal Chapter is streaming on Netflix