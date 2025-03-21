EXCLUSIVE: Catching up with the cast of Khakee — The Bengal Chapter as the highly anticipated web series releases

A

Prosenjit: This is a great opportunity especially for Bengal. This show was a success when it was Khakee Bihar. Of course the banner and the creators have contributed immensely in the national market. For me the character was interesting. It was also a great moment because a lot of Bengali actors have been a part of this project together. We hardly see that kind of exposure not only in terms of talent but also the focus on Bengal. This is one of the very emotional connect I had with the series. My character is very important; people have not seen me in such a role before, even in Bengal. Also, I share the screen for the first time with Jeet. Both of us have been working for a long time but haven’t come together on screen before.

Chitrangda: Neeraj Pandey. I had known him for many years and we touched base some months before I got a call for Khakee saying that I wanted to work with him. And he got back positively. After some time we touched base again where he said that he’s not directing but its Khakee . Of course the Bihar chapter was released and we knew about it. I really wanted to be a part of the kind of work that he does and he has written and produced this series.

Jeet: I think I’m on the same page as Bumba da (Prosenjit). I don’t know who thought of this to cast a talent from Bengal in a National show but that was one of the nicest decisions for the show. Khakee – Bihar has already set a standard and platform. Neeraj and I have been friends for a long time and he told me about the show and if I would like to be a part. I said yes but “what is it”. He replied “don’t ask me just have faith and come and do it”. It started with the word faith. I just knew that Arjun Maitra was the Khakee guy and I was happy that something like this was being offered to me. This has been one of my finest journeys.

Ritwik: For me the project said yes to me rather than the other way round. I auditioned for it and I’m glad that everybody deemed me fit to be a part of it because nobody has seen me in this light before. I’m thankful that the makers thought that this boy who plays goody two shoes everywhere can also pull off the role of a gangster.

Aadil: I think as actors we are always looking for this combination of doing the right thing with the right people at the right time. And Khakee definitely was that combination. Working with Neeraj for a trending franchise, following the script and the character, everything was a great combination.