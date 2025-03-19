Why we can’t stop watching comfort shows (and why that’s totally okay)

We find pieces of ourselves in them

The best comfort shows aren’t just entertaining—they’re personal. They remind us of who we are, who we were or who we want to be.

Maybe you see yourself in Jess Day’s quirky optimism or in Ted Lasso’s relentless kindness. Maybe you love Anne with an E because it makes you feel like the dreamer you used to be. These stories let us see parts of ourselves—our struggles, our joys, our hopes—and they tell us that we’re not alone. They show us multiple versions of ourselves and celebrates each of them.