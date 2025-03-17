What can you expect from Squid Game Season 3

It was a normal day in 2021 when you turned on Netflix and decided to watch Squid Game—because, let’s be honest, the hype had completely gotten to you. One episode in and you were hooked. Now, here you are, eagerly counting down to Season 3 because Gi-hun needs you!

If your phone ringtone or alarm is the Mingle Game Song, if you randomly blurt out “I’m the legend, Thanos” and if you believe you can wind and throw a top in under a minute, then you’ll be thrilled to know—the trailer for Squid Game Season 3 is dropping this May! That’s right—just one month before the show that raised both our blood pressure and appreciation for not being broke comes to an end.