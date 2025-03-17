What can you expect from Squid Game Season 3
It was a normal day in 2021 when you turned on Netflix and decided to watch Squid Game—because, let’s be honest, the hype had completely gotten to you. One episode in and you were hooked. Now, here you are, eagerly counting down to Season 3 because Gi-hun needs you!
If your phone ringtone or alarm is the Mingle Game Song, if you randomly blurt out “I’m the legend, Thanos” and if you believe you can wind and throw a top in under a minute, then you’ll be thrilled to know—the trailer for Squid Game Season 3 is dropping this May! That’s right—just one month before the show that raised both our blood pressure and appreciation for not being broke comes to an end.
Where can you stream and what can you expect?
Season 3 premieres on June 27, 2025, exclusively on Netflix, picking up right where we left off. Gi-hun is on a mission to end the game, but his every step is filled with danger. Meanwhile, The Front Man—who had been hiding in plain sight as Player 001—is back and more mysterious than ever. (We have to admit, there are moments he makes us forget he’s the villain… not cool, Oh Young-il/Hwang In-ho!)
Netflix gave us a tiny teaser—a chilling poster featuring a pink guard dragging a bloodied contestant toward a coffin wrapped in a pink ribbon.
But what really caught our attention? The change in design. The once bright and childlike playgrounds now have an ominous, eerie feel, with dark floral patterns creeping in.
One thing is certain: this final season is going to be brutal.