Nayanthara on playing Kumudha in her next, TEST

Some dreams are simple, yet they hold the greatest meaning. In Netflix;s TEST, Kumudha, played by Nayanthara, longs for a life built on love—a small house, a devoted husband, and a child to call her ‘Mom’. But life has a way of testing even the purest of dreams.
Through love and sacrifice, Kumudha’s journey is one of quiet strength and resilience. Caught between hope and heartbreak, she fights for the life she has always wanted, even when the odds seem stacked against her. Her story is a testament to every woman who dares to dream and refuses to give up.
Speaking about her character, Nayanthara shares, "Kumudha's strength is in the simplicity of her dreams—a home, a family, and a love that lasts. But life tests her in ways she never expected, pushing her to fight for what truly matters. Portraying her journey was deeply moving, and I hope audiences feel every emotion she goes through. TEST is a story of love, resilience, and unwavering hope."
Written and directed by S. Sashikanth, TEST sees actors like R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine playing the key characters. The platform's first original Tamil film of the year, TEST, revolves around three protagonists, as they are forced to navigate life-altering decisions that shape their destinies.
Notably, Nayanthara is all set to return as the goddess for Mookuthi Amman 2, and reportedly is undergoing a month-long fast to prepare for her character. The makers made the announcement a few days back.