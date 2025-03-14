Nayanthara on playing Kumudha in her next, TEST

Through love and sacrifice, Kumudha’s journey is one of quiet strength and resilience. Caught between hope and heartbreak, she fights for the life she has always wanted, even when the odds seem stacked against her. Her story is a testament to every woman who dares to dream and refuses to give up.

Speaking about her character, Nayanthara shares, "Kumudha's strength is in the simplicity of her dreams—a home, a family, and a love that lasts. But life tests her in ways she never expected, pushing her to fight for what truly matters. Portraying her journey was deeply moving, and I hope audiences feel every emotion she goes through. TEST is a story of love, resilience, and unwavering hope."