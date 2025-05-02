‘Shreeman vs Shreemati’: Mithun Chakraborty and Anjan Dutt get candid about their new movie

A

Mithun: It’s the first time we are sharing screen space. It’s a great opportunity to work with him (Anjan). He is a very powerful actor, a very nice man. We never had any problem in any scene. We understand each other so much. Maybe he does not know what I will do in a scene but for that he will not make faces but he accepts it.

Anjan: He (Mithun) attracted me to the film. To work with Mithun Chakraborty, is a dream come true for any sensible actor. There are very rare actors present in India who have conquered two very different kinds of cinema genres – parallel and commercial.