Actors Swastika Mukherjee and Vikram Chatterjee on their roles in ‘Durgapur Junction’

Swastika: I don’t do this kind of homework at all. I observe a lot on a daily basis, read the script many times, and have conversations with the director and actors. Everybody has inputs that help. At times ,I am not thinking of something which somebody else might.

Vikram: We have a time crunch during the shoot where I may have thought something but missed it during the actual take. And she reminded me.

Swastika: What he did was very good, and when the take happened, though everybody was happy with it, I said No you have done something better in the rehearsal, so give another take and do the same.

Vikram: That’s the advantage of having a brilliant actor with you. Even my performance has been better. The other person delivers and also uplifts my performance.

Swastika: Also, I think where cinema is going, we should not feel envious if our co-actor is giving a better shot. He missed out on something during the actual take and I could have played it to my advantage. But if I had done that the scene and the film would suffer. You need to keep your insecurities outside the set.