On Koel Mallick's birthday, the official motion poster of her next, Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan revealed

On the joyous occasion of Tolly queen Koel Mallick’s Birthday, the makers unveil the first look motion poster of her next film, Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan. Directed by Sayantan Ghosal, the film, alongside Koel, also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Shaheb Chatterjee and Suprobhat Das.

Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan: First look motion poster unveiled

Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan, the third installment of Sayantan Ghosal's Jawker Dhan Series, starring the Jawker Dhan trio — played by Koel, Parambrata and Gaurav — is set to return back on the screen this May 30.

Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan, a spin-off of Satyajit Ray’s 1971 classic Sonar Kella by Sayantan Ghosal, is set to bring back Koel as the psychiatrist Dr Ruby Chatterjee, with Parambrata and Gaurav as the researchers Bimal and Kumar, respectively.

Satyajit Ray's Mukul from Sonar Kella, now a grown-up man, will be played by Suprobhat Das. As his memories of past life return, Mukul is accompanied by the lead trio — Ruby, Bimal and Kumar — on a quest to search for the parashpathar (philosopher’s stone) in the Golden Fort.