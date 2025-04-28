Tollywood diva Koel Mallick turns 43, birthday wishes pour in

She ruled the screens in the 2000s with hits after hits and foot –tapping songs. The gorgeous Koel Mallick maybe turning a year older and blowing the candles off her 43rd birthday cake, but the versatile actor has always displayed spirited youthfulness through her performances and in real life.

Koel Mallick turns 43! Tollywood stars take to social media to wish her

Born to actor-father Ranjit Mallick, she started her career quite young. Having acted beside most actors from Dev to Jeet, her filmography is vast and varied. Now married to producer Nispal Singh and a mother of two, she is seen to enjoy life and give glimpses of it through her social media. But her fans cannot hold back their excitement as she announces her next movie – Sonar kellaye Jawker Dhan – which is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 30.