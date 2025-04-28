Tollywood diva Koel Mallick turns 43, birthday wishes pour in

She ruled the screens in the 2000s with hits after hits and foot –tapping songs. The gorgeous Koel Mallick maybe turning a year older and blowing the candles off her 43rd birthday cake, but the versatile actor has always displayed spirited youthfulness through her performances and in real life.
Born to actor-father Ranjit Mallick, she started her career quite young. Having acted beside most actors from Dev to Jeet, her filmography is vast and varied. Now married to producer Nispal Singh and a mother of two, she is seen to enjoy life and give glimpses of it through her social media. But her fans cannot hold back their excitement as she announces her next movie – Sonar kellaye Jawker Dhan – which is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 30.
Actors pour in wishes for Koel Mallick on her birthday.
Mallick was recently seen in the premieres and screenings of movies like Aari and Killbill Society, a sequel to her own successful Hemlock Society. Her Hemlock Society and Jaker Dhan franchise co-actor Parambrata put up a post on his Instagram handle quoted, “Now I know how It feels while proposing someone "Ami apnar preme porechi" 😁 Happy Birthday ..."
Where can we see Koel Mallick on the silver-screens again?
Mallick can soon be seen in the movie Sonar Kellaye Jawker Dhan which will be the third installment of the franchise. She will be joined by Parambrata Chatterjee and Gaurav Chakraborty. She is also expected to appear in the third installment of the Mitin Mashi franchise - Ekti Khunir Sandhane Mitin.