Emma Mackey reunites with Greta Gerwig for the new ‘Narnia’ movie

Barbie and Sex Education star Emma Mackey has bagged a significant role in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Narnia film adaptation. As per media sources Emma will portray the White Witch, the central villain previously brought to life by Tilda Swinton in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005).
Emma is reportedly joining Meryl Streep, who is in discussions to voice Aslan, the wise and guiding lion figure in Narnia's world. As per earlier media reports, Greta Gerwig is both writing and directing this new Narnia movie, which is expected to be based on The Magician's Nephew, the sixth book in C.S. Lewis's beloved fantasy series where the character of Jadis, the White Witch, plays a key part.
As per a popular media source, Netflix initially announced its plans to develop new Chronicles of Narnia series and films in 2018. Greta Gerwig joined the project in 2020, following her Oscar nomination for Best Director for Lady Bird and her critically acclaimed adaptation of Little Women.
Most recently, Gerwig directed the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, a global phenomenon starring Margot Robbie, which earned over $1.4 billion and multiple Academy Awards. This collab of Emma and Greta has come after their collab in Barbie. Greta Gerwig co-wrote the Barbie screenplay with Noah Baumbach, offering a fresh and insightful take on the famous Mattel doll.
Beyond Narnia, Emma Mackey is also set to feature om J.J. Abrams' upcoming Warner Bros film, alongside Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, and in Julia Ducournau’s Alpha, which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month.
The Narnia film is currently scheduled for an IMAX release on Thanksgiving Day 2026, with a two-week exclusive run before becoming available on Netflix around Christmas of the same year.