Emma Mackey reunites with Greta Gerwig for the new ‘Narnia’ movie

Emma is reportedly joining Meryl Streep, who is in discussions to voice Aslan, the wise and guiding lion figure in Narnia's world. As per earlier media reports, Greta Gerwig is both writing and directing this new Narnia movie, which is expected to be based on The Magician's Nephew, the sixth book in C.S. Lewis's beloved fantasy series where the character of Jadis, the White Witch, plays a key part.

As per a popular media source, Netflix initially announced its plans to develop new Chronicles of Narnia series and films in 2018. Greta Gerwig joined the project in 2020, following her Oscar nomination for Best Director for Lady Bird and her critically acclaimed adaptation of Little Women.