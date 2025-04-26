Karthik Subbaraj redefines romance in Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde

“People usually expect crime, thrillers, or dark comedies from me,” Subbaraj admitted. “But Retro is a love story. That’s what it is at its heart.” Set against the backdrop of the 1990s, Retro blends nostalgia, stylised visuals, and bursts of action, but its soul, the director insists, lies in its exploration of love.

“Even in my earlier films, I’ve always embedded a personal, emotional core,” he explained. “This time, I wanted romance to be the driving force—not just romantic love between a man and a woman, but love as a catalyst for transformation.”

Suriya plays a former gangster trying to leave behind a violent past. His journey toward emotional awakening begins when he falls in love—leading not to redemption in the conventional sense, but to a deep internal reckoning.