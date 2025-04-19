‘Retro’ Trailer: Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj’s film promises a throwback blast of love, violence and style

Kollywood superstar Suriya is making a grand comeback with Retro, a stylish gangster action drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj. As excitement builds for the film’s release on May 1, the team has cranked up the buzz by dropping the much-anticipated trailer, giving us a thrilling sneak peek into what’s being called a full-on mass entertainer.
The nearly three-minute trailer whisks viewers away to a different time, where Suriya’s character is caught in a relentless battle to escape a life of violence, only to find himself pulled back into it repeatedly. With retro-inspired sets, eye-catching costumes, intense fight scenes, and deeply emotional moments, the trailer hints that Retro masterfully weaves together romance, action, and heartbreak, all wrapped in a unique visual style.
Suriya’s character vows to leave his violent past behind for the woman he loves, played by Pooja Hegde—but it seems destiny has other ideas. “Our separated lives over the years almost turned her into a Buddha, and me into a demon,” he reflects in one of the trailer’s most memorable lines.
Alongside Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film features a powerhouse cast that includes Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Joju George, and Nassar. The trailer was edited by Premam director Alphonse Puthren, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the film’s stylish presentation. Produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Creations, Retro boasts music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.
Following the underwhelming performance of Suriya’s last film, Kanguva, Retro is viewed as a crucial comeback opportunity. Early fan reactions to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling it a “special film” and praising the collaboration between Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj.