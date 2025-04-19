Kesari Chapter 2: A courtroom drama with power-packed performances, emotional nuances, and a fight for the truth

Akshay Kumar’s latest drop Kesari Chapter 2 is a cinematic experience best watched over the screens than your laptops and phones. From the visuals to the soundscapes which complement the narrative, it is a watch worth remembering and one of Akshay Kumar’s finest performances. But what makes the film a visual treat are the parallel leads – R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. We watched the movie recently and give you five reasons why it should be on your cards too.
What makes Kesari Chapter 2 a reasonable watch this season?
Cinematic Drama
Perfect for what can be done only on big screen, Kesari Chapter 2 combines cinematic re-telling of the spine-chilling Jallianwala Bagh tragedy and also adds its own drama to the narrative. From suppression to oppression to manipulation under the name of the Crown, one would find them all throughout the movie. But what carries away the icing on the cake is the re-creation of the tragedy itself filled with well-researched nuances and personal perspectives that does leave you emotional for some moments. But the formula that works well is that it both entertains and informs the audience.
Investigation on point
If you are craving for a good investigation drama for a while, Kesari Chapter 2 is your jackpot. While the tragedy does take place, the hard road to investigate the one question – “What happened on April 13, 1919” takes the audience for a high adrenaline ride. What is interesting are the ways the case was investigated and how its direction was altered, manipulated and changed creating an ebb and flow in the path of attaining the truth. It was not just a staged drama but a depiction of life itself. What happens when things go awry? What happens when one reaches a dead end? What happens when there are no witnesses? These and many more questions start flashing in front of the viewers. But the major question among all is will justice be denied, yet again? Through the investigation, what becomes very clear is the right to question every action, inaction or circumstances. Therefore, one must always keep the flame of questioning alive in oneself to attain the truth.
Powerful dialogues
“Why are you surprised? Doesn’t your England have queens?” When asked about having a lady lawyer as a co-council, or “We are suing the Crown for genocide”, –powerful dialogues like these are strewn all across the movie. Written by Sumit Saxena, it is these that not only carry forward the narrative but also enhance each character and their personas.
Music and Silence
In a movie, both music and silence have their own roles. A good music scorer and director knows when to play with either for the maximum psychological effect on the viewer. And both director Karan Singh Tyagi and music composer Shashwat Sachdev have done remarkable work in generating emotion through the soundscape or silence. The songs made in Punjabi give depth to the emotional trauma felt at various points in time. It also serves as an anthem of regaining the strength to fight against an Empire and not just a few people.
Power-packed performance
Saving the best reason for the last is the film's lead trio's power-packed performance. Akshay Kumar who plays lawyer Sir C.Sankaran Nair not only excels his performance but also gives a visual treat to his fans in a Kathakali attire. Once praised and knighted by the Crown, the tragedy changes his heart when he finds the investigation faulty and decides to challenge the Crown itself. Through ups and downs and emotionally connecting with the people, especially survivors, he paints a portrait of patriotism within the courtroom. With performances like these, he is soon on his way to becoming the next Manoj Kumar of the industry!
R Madhavan who steps in as Neville McKinley opposite Akshay, owns his game and performance. He defends the Crown, puts forward his personal bias and yet, does not give up his consciousness.
Ananya Panday, as Dilreet Kaur, is the breath of consciousness that changes Nair's life. Ananya, through her screen presence and fewer dialogues, is still convincing and proves that performances are beyond screen time and dialogue. If cultivated further, she is definitely on the charts to be one of the most talented and versatile actors of this generation and way more than just a pretty face.
Thus, this courtroom drama on the road to justice post the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy is definitely a good watch.