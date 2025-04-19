Kesari Chapter 2: A courtroom drama with power-packed performances, emotional nuances, and a fight for the truth

Cinematic Drama

Perfect for what can be done only on big screen, Kesari Chapter 2 combines cinematic re-telling of the spine-chilling Jallianwala Bagh tragedy and also adds its own drama to the narrative. From suppression to oppression to manipulation under the name of the Crown, one would find them all throughout the movie. But what carries away the icing on the cake is the re-creation of the tragedy itself filled with well-researched nuances and personal perspectives that does leave you emotional for some moments. But the formula that works well is that it both entertains and informs the audience.

Investigation on point

If you are craving for a good investigation drama for a while, Kesari Chapter 2 is your jackpot. While the tragedy does take place, the hard road to investigate the one question – “What happened on April 13, 1919” takes the audience for a high adrenaline ride. What is interesting are the ways the case was investigated and how its direction was altered, manipulated and changed creating an ebb and flow in the path of attaining the truth. It was not just a staged drama but a depiction of life itself. What happens when things go awry? What happens when one reaches a dead end? What happens when there are no witnesses? These and many more questions start flashing in front of the viewers. But the major question among all is will justice be denied, yet again? Through the investigation, what becomes very clear is the right to question every action, inaction or circumstances. Therefore, one must always keep the flame of questioning alive in oneself to attain the truth.