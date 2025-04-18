Will Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun reunite on screen? The actress weighs in

In a recent media interaction, the actress spoke fondly of her past work with Allu Arjun, which includes box-office hits like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. Their on-screen pairing has repeatedly struck gold, with fans obsessing over their electrifying chemistry, chartbuster songs, and hook-worthy dance numbers like Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa.

When asked about a possible reunion, Pooja offered a hopeful yet grounded response: “If there’s a good story, good characters, and if it fits right, then we’ll do it,” she said, leaving the door wide open for a future project. Their chemistry remains one of Telugu cinema’s most talked-about pairings — a blend of charisma, high-energy tracks, and flawless choreography. So naturally, the internet is buzzing with anticipation for their next outing.