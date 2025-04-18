Will Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun reunite on screen? The actress weighs in

Pooja Hegde is back in the spotlight — and fans are already hoping for a reunion with her iconic co-star, Allu Arjun. As she gears up for the release of her Tamil romantic action film Retro, Pooja addressed swirling rumours about a potential collaboration with the Pushpa star.
In a recent media interaction, the actress spoke fondly of her past work with Allu Arjun, which includes box-office hits like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. Their on-screen pairing has repeatedly struck gold, with fans obsessing over their electrifying chemistry, chartbuster songs, and hook-worthy dance numbers like Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa.
When asked about a possible reunion, Pooja offered a hopeful yet grounded response: “If there’s a good story, good characters, and if it fits right, then we’ll do it,” she said, leaving the door wide open for a future project. Their chemistry remains one of Telugu cinema’s most talked-about pairings — a blend of charisma, high-energy tracks, and flawless choreography. So naturally, the internet is buzzing with anticipation for their next outing.
While Allu Arjun continues to ride high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Pooja Hegde is diversifying her filmography. She stars opposite Suriya in Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, set to release on May 1. The film promises a blend of romance and action, marking a refreshing detour for the actress.
Meanwhile, she’s also making moves in Bollywood with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy alongside Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan. The film is expected to roll out later this year. For now, the Pooja-Allu fever simmers quietly — waiting for the perfect script to bring the magic back. Until then, fans can catch Hegde in Retro while holding out hope for another chartbuster collaboration.