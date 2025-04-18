Will Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun reunite on screen? The actress weighs in

Cinema

Will Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun reunite on screen?

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo duo may return to the big screen soon, but only if the script demands it
Pooja Hegde opens up about future project with Allu Arjun amid 'Retro' promotions
Pooja Hegde opens up about future project with Allu Arjun amid ‘Retro’ promotions
Pooja Hegde is back in the spotlight — and fans are already hoping for a reunion with her iconic co-star, Allu Arjun. As she gears up for the release of her Tamil romantic action film Retro, Pooja addressed swirling rumours about a potential collaboration with the Pushpa star.

Will Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun reunite on screen?
In a recent media interaction, the actress spoke fondly of her past work with Allu Arjun, which includes box-office hits like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. Their on-screen pairing has repeatedly struck gold, with fans obsessing over their electrifying chemistry, chartbuster songs, and hook-worthy dance numbers like Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa.

When asked about a possible reunion, Pooja offered a hopeful yet grounded response: “If there’s a good story, good characters, and if it fits right, then we’ll do it,” she said, leaving the door wide open for a future project. Their chemistry remains one of Telugu cinema’s most talked-about pairings — a blend of charisma, high-energy tracks, and flawless choreography. So naturally, the internet is buzzing with anticipation for their next outing.

While Allu Arjun continues to ride high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Pooja Hegde is diversifying her filmography. She stars opposite Suriya in Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, set to release on May 1. The film promises a blend of romance and action, marking a refreshing detour for the actress.

Meanwhile, she’s also making moves in Bollywood with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy alongside Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan. The film is expected to roll out later this year. For now, the Pooja-Allu fever simmers quietly — waiting for the perfect script to bring the magic back. Until then, fans can catch Hegde in Retro while holding out hope for another chartbuster collaboration.

