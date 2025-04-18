Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha on her stellar performance in ‘Chhorii 2’

A

In Chhorii, Sakshi fought to protect her girl from being sacrificed. She would not let her fall prey to sacrifice for a better crop or a better lineage or any such reason. She fought that battle and survived it. In Chhorii 2, her daughter is seven years old and after six years, the evil returns and the daughter is now in grave peril again because the same cult that she ran away from once, has found her, and taken her child to sacrifice her. She now must fight a bigger cult, and another evil that still exists in the name of custom and blind faith.