Telling the untold: Srividya Basawa’s docu-thriller ‘Hathya’ breaks new ground in Telugu cinema

A

It was definitely intentional. When we began shooting, we didn’t have any agenda tied to the elections—no plan to release it before or after. But as we progressed and neared completion, we realized the Andhra Pradesh elections were approaching. According to Censor Board guidelines, once the election mandate is released, they won’t screen any films that could even remotely connect to political themes.

So we decided to push hard and complete the shoot before the mandate came out. This wasn’t new to me—my debut film Madha was shot in just 17 days, and that was a two-and-a-half-hour film. Hathya runs around the same length, but it’s mounted on a much bigger scale, so we took 22–24 days to wrap it.