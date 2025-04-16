Upendra confirms key scenes with Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

Kannada star Upendra has officially confirmed that he shares scenes with Superstar Rajinikanth in Coolie, the much-anticipated action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
In a recent interaction with the media, Upendra revealed, “I didn’t ask for anything, but Lokesh garu came and narrated the story to me. I won’t ask him for anything. Just standing next to Rajinikanth sir is enough for me. If I’m like Ekalavya, he is my Dronacharya. While he’s entertained millions, he has enlightened me. It’s a blessing to share screen space with him.”
When asked about the presence of Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan in the film, Upendra confirmed with a smile, “Yes, there are combination scenes.”
Coolie, slated for a worldwide release on August 14, has been generating massive buzz. One of the biggest reasons for the heightened excitement is that it marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after nearly 38 years—the duo last appeared together in the 1986 blockbuster Mr Bharath, where Sathyaraj memorably played Rajinikanth’s father. Despite being approached for earlier Rajini films like Sivaji and Enthiran, Sathyaraj had turned them down.
The film, Rajinikanth’s 171st, is said to center around gold smuggling and promises to be an all-out action thriller. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has clarified that Coolie will be a standalone film, not part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).
Lokesh, who recently wrapped up filming, described the experience of directing the superstar as something he would "cherish forever."
Coolie boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan, who is rumored to appear in a special cameo. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR in key roles.
With music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year.