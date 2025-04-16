Upendra confirms key scenes with Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

The film, Rajinikanth’s 171st, is said to center around gold smuggling and promises to be an all-out action thriller. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has clarified that Coolie will be a standalone film, not part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Lokesh, who recently wrapped up filming, described the experience of directing the superstar as something he would "cherish forever."

Coolie boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan, who is rumored to appear in a special cameo. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR in key roles.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year.