Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ to hit screens worldwide on August 14

Coolie has generated immense anticipation for several reasons. The film marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his successful ventures like Kaithi and Vikram. The shooting of the action thriller concluded recently, with Lokesh expressing that he would cherish the experience of making this film forever. ​

The movie boasts a star-studded ensemble cast. Rajinikanth plays the titular role of Deva, a character involved in gold smuggling. Nagarjuna Akkineni portrays Simon, while Upendra takes on the role of Kaleesha. Sathyaraj plays Rajasekar, marking a reunion with Rajinikanth after 38 years since Mr Bharath (1986). Shruti Haasan appears as Preethi, and Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir debuts in Tamil cinema as Dayal. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also believed to make a cameo appearance, reuniting with Rajinikanth after Aatank Hi Aatank (1995). ​

The film's technical crew includes music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Coolie is set to be one of the most significant releases of 2025.​

Initially slated for a summer release, the film's release has been postponed to August 14, 2025, to accommodate the extensive post-production work required for its high-octane sequences.

With its compelling storyline, exceptional cast, and the combined star power of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is poised to make a significant impact at the box office upon its release.​