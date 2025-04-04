Ali Fazal calls working with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life a dream come true

Reflecting on the project, Ali Fazal said, “As an actor, my goal has always been to explore new horizons, push boundaries, and challenge myself with every role. 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling years of my career, with diverse and powerful narratives across different industries and platforms.”

He added, “Making my South debut with Mani Ratnam is an honour in itself. Working alongside Kamal Haasan sir, who has inspired generations of actors, feels like a dream. It’s a world-class story, and I’m incredibly grateful to be part of it. This year is truly special as I get to work across industries, genres, and platforms.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, the Fukrey actor shared, “Then there’s Rule Breakers, a real-life-inspired Hollywood film about courageous young girls. This project challenged me to think differently and embody another real-life character, and collaborating with such talented minds has been thrilling. Back in Bollywood, Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino explores the emotional essence of urban life, while Lahore 1947 is a deeply moving historical epic. On the series front, Rakht Brahmand with Raj & DK is something entirely new for me—a fantasy period drama that promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

Concluding, Ali Fazal said, “For me, cinema transcends borders and mediums—it’s all about storytelling. Whether it’s Tamil, Hindi, English, theatrical, or streaming, I want to be part of stories that leave a lasting impact. 2025 is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience what’s coming.”

Ali Fazal is all set to make his highly anticipated South debut with Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.