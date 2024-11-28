Ali Fazal wraps up shooting for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Ali Fazal has completed filming his portions for Mani Ratnam's much-awaited Tamil-language pan-India film, Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan. The project marks Ali's debut in South Indian cinema, alongside a star-studded cast including Trisha, Abhirami, Nasser, Joju George, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Reflecting on his experience, Ali described working with Mani as transformative, praising the legendary filmmaker's ability to create immersive cinematic worlds. He also highlighted the challenges and rewards of learning Tamil and adapting to a new filmmaking culture.

“The last two months have been transformative for me as an actor – learning Tamil, immersing myself in a new cinematic culture, and pushing my creative boundaries. Mani sir creates a world so immersive and rich, and I can confidently say this film will be a cinematic feast for audiences across India and beyond. I cannot wait for everyone to witness the magic we’ve created together."