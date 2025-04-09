Akshay Kumar stuns audiences donning Kathakali costume for Kesari 2

Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday, stuns his fans and followers with a picture of him wearing the Kathakali costume. With a blue-beige costume, masks, and the make-up on point, the picture really stood out.

Akshay Kumar dons Kathakali costume for Kesari 2

Akshay, took to Instagram to post the picture for his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, scheduled to be released on April 18. The actor wrote, "This is not a costume. It's a symbol - of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation.

C Sankaran Nair didn't fight with a weapon. He fought the British empire with the law - and with fire in his soul.

This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks.

#KesariChapter2

#SankaranVsTheEmpire

Only in cinemas