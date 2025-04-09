Akshay Kumar stuns audiences donning Kathakali costume for Kesari 2

Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday, stuns his fans and followers with a picture of him wearing the Kathakali costume. With a blue-beige costume, masks, and the make-up on point, the picture really stood out.
Akshay, took to Instagram to post the picture for his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, scheduled to be released on April 18. The actor wrote, "This is not a costume. It's a symbol - of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation.
C Sankaran Nair didn't fight with a weapon. He fought the British empire with the law - and with fire in his soul.
This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks.
#KesariChapter2
#SankaranVsTheEmpire
Only in cinemas
Kesari Chapter 2 to release next week
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film, a spiritual sequel to Akshay's 2019 film, Kesari, the plot is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around advocate C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Regina Cassandra, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in pivotal characters. Regina, popular for her Tamil and Telugu films, is cast opposite Akshay, which marks their first collaboration together.
C. Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and statesman, who was also a member of the Viceroy's Executive Council, fought against the British raj to uncover the truths of the infamous massacre.
Recently, Akshay also announced about the third film of the franchise, Kesari 3, which will be based on the battles of general Hari Singh Nalwa, the first commander-in-chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj (the army of the Sikh Empire).