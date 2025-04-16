Kesari Chapter 2: R Madhavan turns menacing as barrister Neville McKinley

The courtroom transforms into a battleground as Nair seeks justice following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with McKinley standing as the representative of the British Crown. “This will be the proudest film of mine,” Madhavan shared at a recent screening in Delhi.

He added, “The message is loud and clear (of the film). We are a very proud country with very proud people. The days of taking an Indian for granted and thinking of us as weak are gone. The world should see the film and realise what we are capable of doing.” This deeply emotional narrative unfolds through a fierce legal lens.