Kesari Chapter 2: R Madhavan turns menacing as barrister Neville McKinley

Bollywood is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the release of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala, one of the most anticipated historical dramas of the year. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, this film is set to hit theatres on April 18, 2025—perfectly timed with Good Friday and the 106th anniversary of the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
R Madhavan steps into the shoes of a formidable antagonist in a fierce courtroom showdown. He takes on one of the most challenging roles of his career as Neville McKinley, a British barrister who goes head-to-head with Akshay Kumar’s character, Sir C Sankaran Nair, in a gripping legal battle.
The courtroom transforms into a battleground as Nair seeks justice following the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with McKinley standing as the representative of the British Crown. “This will be the proudest film of mine,” Madhavan shared at a recent screening in Delhi.
He added, “The message is loud and clear (of the film). We are a very proud country with very proud people. The days of taking an Indian for granted and thinking of us as weak are gone. The world should see the film and realise what we are capable of doing.” This deeply emotional narrative unfolds through a fierce legal lens.
Directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi and inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire, Kesari Chapter 2 delves into how one man challenged the British Empire through a defamation trial.
R Madhavan, riding high on his success in Shaitaan, embraces a morally complex character and expressed his desire for audiences to “hate him” in this role—only then, he believes, will he have truly done justice to the character.
With high expectations, advance bookings are already soaring ahead of the release. Having collected over INR 12 lakh in advance ticket sales and with thousands of seats already filled, Kesari Chapter 2 is set for a strong opening. Supported by Dharma Productions and a captivating trailer, the film is already creating a buzz among critics and early viewers alike.