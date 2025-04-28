Happy Birthday, Sharman Joshi! Here’s what you need to know about this versatile actor and his net worth

You remember him the most as Raju Rastogi from 3 Idiots or Sukhi Ram from Rang De Basanti, but actor Sharman Joshi, who stepped into those roles, is way more than that. For over 26 years he has quietly won the hearts of people on stage through theatre and on –screen through films, web-series and even a stint on television. As he turns 46 today, here’s a look at his journey so far; where he gets his acting roots, keeping in mind that he comes from a culture-oriented family with several celebrities as his relatives; and his net worth today.
Taking a look at Sharman Joshi’s career so far
He started with a role in the art-film Godmother in 1999 and since then, there has been no looking back. From art movies, to comedy, action, drama, romance, he has portrayed them all. His notable works include Lajja, Rang De Basanti, whose remarkable success was a turning point in the lives of every actor in the movie; the Golmaal franchise by Rohit Shetty which elevated humour to another level; Life… in a Metro, where he played the role of a romantic and reflected the meaning of one-sided love effortlessly on screen.
The massive success of 3 Idiots in 2009 where he starred again with Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan as part of the boy’s trio again made his performance the talk of the town for months. Post which, he was seen in movies like Gang of Ghosts, Hate Story 3, the horror flick 1920 London, Mission Mangal; with his recent appearance being in Salman Khan’s Sikandar.
Like many, he also made a shift to OTT and was seen as Anuj Mehta in Baarish opposite Asha Negi. The two-season web-series was a romantic drama and revolved around the phrase ‘opposites attract’ becoming true for the protagonists who shared very different personalities.
Apart from acting for the screen, he has also been an integral part of theatre, having performed in Hindi, English, Gujarati and Marathi. He has been seen in the Gujarati adaptation of a popular drama All the Best where he plays the role of a hearing impaired person. He has also played four roles simultaneously on stage in the play Ame Layi Gaya, Tame Rahi Gaya; giving his audience a visual treat.
Did you know these popular celebrities are also related to Sharman Joshi?
Some of the most popular television, film, OTT, and stage names happen to be related to Joshi. He was born to Arvind and Usha Joshi. His father is a well known name in the Gujarati theatre scene. His sister is actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who is also an actor and married to Rohit Roy, who has carved his own name in televisions and Bollywood. His uncle is theatre actor Pravin Joshi and aunt, Sarita Joshi. Through her, actresses Ketki Dave, Poonam Joshi and Purbi Joshi are his cousins. His wife, Prerana Chopra, is the daughter of late veteran actor Prem Chopra. He also has three children, a daughter and twin boys.
What is Sharman Joshi’s net worth?
For over 25 years, Sharman Joshi has been winning hearts with his roles varying different genres. From comedy to serious, he has shown incredible performances in all. Today, his net worth stands at an approximation of 15 million dollars or INR 1,280,775,000 (approx.)