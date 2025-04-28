Happy Birthday, Sharman Joshi! Here’s what you need to know about this versatile actor and his net worth

Taking a look at Sharman Joshi’s career so far

He started with a role in the art-film Godmother in 1999 and since then, there has been no looking back. From art movies, to comedy, action, drama, romance, he has portrayed them all. His notable works include Lajja, Rang De Basanti, whose remarkable success was a turning point in the lives of every actor in the movie; the Golmaal franchise by Rohit Shetty which elevated humour to another level; Life… in a Metro, where he played the role of a romantic and reflected the meaning of one-sided love effortlessly on screen.

The massive success of 3 Idiots in 2009 where he starred again with Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan as part of the boy’s trio again made his performance the talk of the town for months. Post which, he was seen in movies like Gang of Ghosts, Hate Story 3, the horror flick 1920 London, Mission Mangal; with his recent appearance being in Salman Khan’s Sikandar.