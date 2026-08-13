Malamaal Weekly 2 cast confirmed with Riteish Deshmukh and Elvish Yadav

The beloved 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly is officially returning for a highly anticipated sequel. Directed by Amit Joshi, known for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the upcoming feature promises to deliver the same chaotic humour that made the original a cult classic.
Fans of the franchise will be thrilled to know that the original comedic trio is making a comeback. Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav have all verbally confirmed their lead roles for the new project. While Riteish is set to lead the film, production insiders have noted that he is still reviewing the final script before formalising his contract.
Adding to the excitement, popular YouTube content creator and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav will join the principal cast. This marks his second Bollywood appearance following an upcoming action debut. Alongside the leading men, reports indicate that actresses Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra and Shilpa Shirodkar have also joined the ensemble.
Although the sequel will introduce a completely fresh narrative rather than continuing the plot of the first film, it will retain the signature thematic core. The story will once again follow a group of ordinary individuals in a small town who are driven by poverty and the allure of sudden wealth. As they chase the money, the villagers will inevitably find themselves entangled in an increasingly complex comedy of errors.
Amit is currently fine-tuning the script. Principal photography for Malamaal Weekly 2 is scheduled to commence in November 2026, with the team targeting a 2027 theatrical release.
The original film, directed by Priyadarshan, was a major commercial success that sharply satirised human greed. Set in an impoverished village, the 2006 plot revolved around a lottery ticket seller who discovers a local resident has won the jackpot. When the winner unexpectedly passes away, the villagers hilariously plot to claim the prize money. It was so well-received that it was eventually remade in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
With a talented cast and a seasoned director at the helm, the sequel is shaping up to be another hilarious cinematic journey.