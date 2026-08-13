Malamaal Weekly 2 cast confirmed with Riteish Deshmukh and Elvish Yadav

The beloved 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly is officially returning for a highly anticipated sequel. Directed by Amit Joshi, known for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the upcoming feature promises to deliver the same chaotic humour that made the original a cult classic.

Malamaal Weekly 2 cast confirmed

Fans of the franchise will be thrilled to know that the original comedic trio is making a comeback. Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav have all verbally confirmed their lead roles for the new project. While Riteish is set to lead the film, production insiders have noted that he is still reviewing the final script before formalising his contract.