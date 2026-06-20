Why was Munna Bhai M.B.B.S called a disaster? Director Raju Hirani reveals

It’s hard to imagine the modern visual vocabulary of Bollywood without the heartwarming chaos of the 2003 classic Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. However, the director of the movie, Rajkumar Hirani, disclosed in a recent interview that it was certainly not a sure-shot success at the time of its release.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was a ‘disaster’? Raju Hirani spills beans in recent interview

According to Rajkumar, there was one instance of a trial viewing of the film where another director criticised him and told him that he had made a complete failure of the movie. It was the audacity of taking the gamble of using an action hero like Sanjay Dutt as a candidate for becoming a doctor. He was also criticised for filming the songs of the movie inside the boring hospital premises instead of shooting it in some exotic place.