Cinema

Why was Munna Bhai M.B.B.S called a disaster? Director Raju Hirani reveals

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani lifts the lid on early skepticism surrounding his debut hit and drops a major update on the highly anticipated 3 Idiots sequel
Munna Bhai MBBS was a ‘disaster’? Raju Hirani spills beans in recent interview
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S poster
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It’s hard to imagine the modern visual vocabulary of Bollywood without the heartwarming chaos of the 2003 classic Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. However, the director of the movie, Rajkumar Hirani, disclosed in a recent interview that it was certainly not a sure-shot success at the time of its release.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was a ‘disaster’? Raju Hirani spills beans in recent interview

According to Rajkumar, there was one instance of a trial viewing of the film where another director criticised him and told him that he had made a complete failure of the movie. It was the audacity of taking the gamble of using an action hero like Sanjay Dutt as a candidate for becoming a doctor. He was also criticised for filming the songs of the movie inside the boring hospital premises instead of shooting it in some exotic place.

A scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
A scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

The story did not end there. As on the very first day of the film, the director himself went to a cinema hall in Mumbai to check the reaction of the audience. The gate keeper gave him a thumbs down sign, which made Rajkumar feel sad. However, it turned out to be a misunderstanding. The gate keeper was trying to say that the theatre was only 50 per cent full instead of giving negative feedback about the film. Within hours, the news had spread, and theatres were showing the houseful board.

Next up: 3 Idiots sequel

Decades later, the filmmaker is looking to recreate that magic by revisiting another of his massive fan favourites. Rajkumar confirmed that he and co-writer Abhijat Joshi are actively developing the script for a 3 Idiots sequel.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was a ‘disaster’? Raju Hirani spills beans in recent interview
Rajkumar Hirani

This time around the story will start after 15 to 20 years instead of going back to college again. The viewers will have an opportunity to see how Rancho, Farhan and Raju face their mid life crisis of marriage and children. Reportedly, a lot of work is still to be done but it promises another thrilling experience.

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Munna Bhai MBBS was a ‘disaster’? Raju Hirani spills beans in recent interview
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Rajkumar Hirani
Munnabhai MBBS