Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat: From patriotism to hardcore action, here's why you need to watch the film!

A patriotic tear-jerker is a popular release theme during the Republic Day and Independence Day weeks, but filmmaker Pathikkrit Basu's Bengali film Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is much-more that just any patriotic film.
Firstly, the magnum opus that Pathikrrit Basu promised us, he pulled it off with such ease...be it the cast, Jeet as Ananta Singha, Tota Roy Choudhury as Durga Prasad Roy, or the mounting of the film, everything felt apt. An extra credit to the editor who has woven the film so tightly, making the switches between decades and episodes so believable.
Casting of such ace, powerful actors like Chandan Sen, Loknath De, Durbar Sharma, Debopriyo Mukherjee, Kaushik Sen, in pivotal roles, made the base of the film even stronger.
Secondly, definitely the magic that National Award winner makeup artist Somnath Kundu has created...be it the nine very different looks of Jeet as Ananta Singha, or actor Subhrajit Dutta as Bhanu Bandopadhyay. Makeup and prosthetics is not an accompaniment for the film, rather a character in itself.
Also, after a long time, such an action-packed film with very less usage of guns (just twice), or showing any bloodshed, rather considering the way our revolutionaries would fight back, using mostly physical strength, targeting on sensitive points in the body. The only weapon that they, or even Ananta preferred to use were sticks. And to make things more believable, the director kept giving references form the history. One special mention to the cat and mouse chase between Jeet's Ananta and Tota's Durga Prasad, from one building to the other. We see so less of these nostalgic chase scenes, probably because we lack such fit actors today.
We feel, Jeet was a little weak when it came to the emotional moments, at times, looked a little too dramatic. Also, the way Durga Prasad used colloquial English terms like template, recommendation, list etc, while conversing with Debopriyo's Ashoke, sounded very modern.
First would definitely be Watson, but we wouldn't reveal who he is and what makes him so special.
Shantanu Moitra made a comeback to film music after three years and to Bengali films after 12 years, and it was so worth it. Not just the songs but even the BGM gave us goosebumps.
Finally, we haven't watched a Bengali film with such great subtitles!
Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is a family entertainer, and you can definitely visit your nearest theatre to watch it this weekend!
P.S. We would suggest you to watch it on the big screens else the grandeur would get lost.