Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat: From patriotism to hardcore action, here's why you need to watch the film!

A patriotic tear-jerker is a popular release theme during the Republic Day and Independence Day weeks, but filmmaker Pathikkrit Basu's Bengali film Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat is much-more that just any patriotic film.

What makes Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat a must-watch?

Firstly, the magnum opus that Pathikrrit Basu promised us, he pulled it off with such ease...be it the cast, Jeet as Ananta Singha, Tota Roy Choudhury as Durga Prasad Roy, or the mounting of the film, everything felt apt. An extra credit to the editor who has woven the film so tightly, making the switches between decades and episodes so believable.