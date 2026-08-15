Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino share details about Michele and Romy’s next romantic adventure in the sequel

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are returning with a sequel of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, almost 30 years after the release of the original movie. The actresses attended D23 on Friday, dressed as their characters, to share some details of the sequel with the fans.
Comedy movie Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion released back in 1997 and Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino played best friends Michele Weinberger and Romy White. Almost three decades later, they are set to return for a sequel with new love interests!
According to the details of the sequel that Lisa and Mira shared at the D23 event on Friday, the two best friends are still owners of a fashion boutique in Beverly Hills but are yet to find true love! "We still own our boutique in Beverly Hills", Mira said.
However, they realised they might have forgotten to fall in love while attending the wedding of one of their former school classmates. Talking about how their love life will turn out in the sequel, Lisa said, "But will we find any? You’ll just have to watch to find out."
Lisa's character, Michelle is expected to be involved in a romance with Keegan-Michael Key while Rob Huebel will play Romy's boyfriend in the film that is expected to release in 2027. How their romance will turn out and whether it is the true love that the friends are looking for, only time will tell.
Besides Lisa and Mira, other returning cast members from the original movie are Alan Cumming as Sandy Frink, Janeane Garofalo as Heather, Camryn Manheim as Toby and Julia Campbell as Christie Masters.
Robin Schiff, the screenwriter for the first film has returned in his role and Tim Federle is directing the sequel which has begun filming. New cast members for the upcoming movie include Wendi McLendon-Covey, Anna Baryshnikov, Sofia Wylie,, Patrick Warburton and Breckin Meyer.