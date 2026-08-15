Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino share details about Michele and Romy’s next romantic adventure in the sequel

Lisa's character, Michelle is expected to be involved in a romance with Keegan-Michael Key while Rob Huebel will play Romy's boyfriend in the film that is expected to release in 2027. How their romance will turn out and whether it is the true love that the friends are looking for, only time will tell.

Besides Lisa and Mira, other returning cast members from the original movie are Alan Cumming as Sandy Frink, Janeane Garofalo as Heather, Camryn Manheim as Toby and Julia Campbell as Christie Masters.

Robin Schiff, the screenwriter for the first film has returned in his role and Tim Federle is directing the sequel which has begun filming. New cast members for the upcoming movie include Wendi McLendon-Covey, Anna Baryshnikov, Sofia Wylie,, Patrick Warburton and Breckin Meyer.