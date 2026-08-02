Barbie sequel halted as Warner Bros. yet to reach a deal with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig

When Greta Gerwig's 2023 film, Barbie made waves, a sequel was conceptualised soon after. However, the second instalment has reportedly been stalled because the Warner Bros, is yet to finalise deals with the leading actors, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and the director as well.
Warner Bros. reportedly has time till December this year to get the leading stars of Barbie on board so that the sequel can proceed. After that, the movie rights will go back to Mattel.
The CEO of the studio, David Zaslav, did not approve the proposed deals for being "too generous" leading to a halt in the process. For instance, reports suggest he has turned down a $20 million salary demand by Ryan Gosling.
In a statement, Warner Bros. co-chairs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca said, "We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalise deals to make the next Barbie film. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far".
Reports suggest representatives of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have not made a counteroffer after declining an offer in May this year. Director Greta Gerwig and her husband and fellow filmmaker, Noah Baumbach will not share their idea for the sequel until the deals are sealed, The Times has reported. They have been ready with the story idea for quite some time.
Barbie fans will definitely look forward to a sequel so that they can flood the movie theatres wearing pink once again. They will hope that the core group of the movie, Margot, Ryan, Greta and Noah quickly agree on a deal so that they can return with yet another feminist retelling of the iconic fashion doll.