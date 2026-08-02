Barbie sequel halted as Warner Bros. yet to reach a deal with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig

Warner Bros. still awaiting a final word from the creators and lead actors of Barbie

Reports suggest representatives of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have not made a counteroffer after declining an offer in May this year. Director Greta Gerwig and her husband and fellow filmmaker, Noah Baumbach will not share their idea for the sequel until the deals are sealed, The Times has reported. They have been ready with the story idea for quite some time.

Barbie fans will definitely look forward to a sequel so that they can flood the movie theatres wearing pink once again. They will hope that the core group of the movie, Margot, Ryan, Greta and Noah quickly agree on a deal so that they can return with yet another feminist retelling of the iconic fashion doll.