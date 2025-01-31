Academy Museum to feature Bong Joon Ho and ‘Barbie’ production design in spring 2025 exhibits

The Academy Museum in Los Angeles is set to offer movie enthusiasts an in-depth look at the creative minds behind some of cinema’s most visually striking films. In Spring 2025, the museum will launch two major exhibitions, highlighting the visionary work of acclaimed director Bong Joon Ho and the production design team behind Barbie, Anna Karenina, and Beauty and the Beast.

Opening on March 22, the Bong Joon Ho exhibit will feature over 100 original artefacts from his personal collection, including storyboards, posters, creature models, and props. The display will chronicle the Korean filmmaker’s journey from his early short films to his Oscar-winning masterpiece, Parasite. As part of the launch, Bong Joon Ho will attend a special screening series during the opening weekend. This exhibit follows the museum’s previous “Director’s Inspirations” series, which spotlighted the work of Agnès Varda.

The second exhibit, debuting on May 23, will celebrate the artistry of Oscar-nominated production designers Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer. Visitors will get an immersive behind-the-scenes look at how they develop a film’s visual identity, with displays featuring props, production materials, and a re-creation of their studio from Barbie.