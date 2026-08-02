Emma Stone landed her Crazy, Stupid, Love role by roasting Ryan Gosling

Before La La Land, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling gave us Crazy, Stupid, Love. Emma, who played Hannah Weaver in the 2011 romantic-comedy, landed the role by roasting her co-star who had made a mistake during the audition.
When Emma Stone auditioned for Crazy, Stupid, Love, she was all but 21 years old but absolutely unfazed. She auditioned with her eventual co-star in the film, Ryan Gosling, who was a relatively known face by them.
During a recent interview with a renowned magazine, celebrating the film's 15th anniversary, the film's co-director, Glenn Ficarra said that many actresses had auditioned for Hannah Weaver's role but despite being "really good" they "were a little shaken" whenever Ryan entered the room.
The situation was different with Emma who ended up doing something completely opposite and made fun of the actor when he fumbled during audition. Glenn said that the young actress teased her co-star saying, "Oh, you’re killing this. You’re doing great".
"We were all just like, 'Okay, that’s it. That's the person'. And we wanted to work with her desperately. Even in the small stuff she was doing, she's so brilliant", the co-director recalled.
Crazy, Stupid, Love was directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and stars Steve Carell as Cal Weaver, a man going through mid-life crisis after his wife, Emily Weaver (Julianne Moore) asks him for divorce. Emma played their daughter who is dating Ryan's character, Jacob Palmer.
The chemistry that the two shared on-screen was fun and unique, making them a beloved rom-com couple. The duo reunited for the 2016 musical La La Land which was nominated for multiple Oscars. Emma bagged her first Best Actress Oscar for her performance in this film as aspiring actress Mia Dolan.
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