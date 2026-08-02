Emma Stone landed her Crazy, Stupid, Love role by roasting Ryan Gosling

During a recent interview with a renowned magazine, celebrating the film's 15th anniversary, the film's co-director, Glenn Ficarra said that many actresses had auditioned for Hannah Weaver's role but despite being "really good" they "were a little shaken" whenever Ryan entered the room.

The situation was different with Emma who ended up doing something completely opposite and made fun of the actor when he fumbled during audition. Glenn said that the young actress teased her co-star saying, "Oh, you’re killing this. You’re doing great".

"We were all just like, 'Okay, that’s it. That's the person'. And we wanted to work with her desperately. Even in the small stuff she was doing, she's so brilliant", the co-director recalled.