Emma Stone reveals her secret life as a Real Housewives superfan

In a surprising revelation that proves Academy Award winners aren't above the temptation of reality drama either, Emma Stone has come clean about her status as a superfan of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The Cruella actress told a magazine about her best performances of 2026 that her fandom went to the point where fought the weather to catch a glimpse of the noisiest alum of the reality series.
Emma narrated a telling story about the sentencing of Jen Shah in 2023 for a national telemarketing scam. Jen Shah was well-known for being a party to a countrywide telemarketing scam. Emma explained that she and her brother, Spencer, were just regular fans during the sentencing hearing, even though she is highly celebrated actress.
“I am really invested," Emma said in an interview with the publication. “When Jen Shah was getting sentenced in New York, my brother and I waited outside for two hours in the freezing cold just for a chance to see her.” The fact that they were in New York allowed them to simply “walk over” to court, but it impressed her that they were able to witness her arrest.
Fashion and fan culture
The two-time Oscar winner's passion for the series goes beyond a love for legal drama. She has previously voiced her admiration for the show's current cast member, Bronwyn Newport, for her avant-garde sense of fashion. Emma remembered a recent episode where Newport donned a life raft while sailing.
“You’ve never seen anyone dress like that in real life. It’s phenomenal,” Emma said, also complimenting how the women in her favourite show treat each day like they’re wearing a costume.
Her affection for the Salt Lake City franchise is no secret, and it goes all the way back to her appearance on The Tonight Show in 2020, where she praised the "Mormon element" for adding a unique layer of complexity to the typical reality TV friction.