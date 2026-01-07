Emma Stone reveals her secret life as a Real Housewives superfan

In a surprising revelation that proves Academy Award winners aren't above the temptation of reality drama either, Emma Stone has come clean about her status as a superfan of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The Cruella actress told a magazine about her best performances of 2026 that her fandom went to the point where fought the weather to catch a glimpse of the noisiest alum of the reality series.

Emma Stone braves the cold for Jen Shah

Emma narrated a telling story about the sentencing of Jen Shah in 2023 for a national telemarketing scam. Jen Shah was well-known for being a party to a countrywide telemarketing scam. Emma explained that she and her brother, Spencer, were just regular fans during the sentencing hearing, even though she is highly celebrated actress.

“I am really invested," Emma said in an interview with the publication. “When Jen Shah was getting sentenced in New York, my brother and I waited outside for two hours in the freezing cold just for a chance to see her.” The fact that they were in New York allowed them to simply “walk over” to court, but it impressed her that they were able to witness her arrest.