Margot Robbie wears a replica of a 175-year-old bracelet as homage to the Brontë sisters

Margot Robbie has once again stunned on the red carpet. During the UK premiere of her upcoming movie, Wuthering Heights in London on Thursday, February 5, 2026, Margot took fashion sisters from the Brönte sisters.
The actor wore a Dilara Findikoglu corset gown with a bodice lined with fake golden braids. What caught everyone's attention was her bracelet, a replica of the original mourning bracelet said to be owned by Charlotte Brönte originally.
Also known as the morning bracelet, the hair of the three sisters was braided to make it into a beautiful bracelet. Margot decided to pay homage to that heirloom on Thursday and dressed in braids to complement the beautiful jewellery.
Mourning jewelleries were usually made in memory of dear ones who had passed away and used their hair to craft the memorabilia. It was particularly popular during the Victorian period in English, which is around the 16th century.
Keeping with the tradition, Charlotte Brönte had a bracelet made after her sisters, Emily and Anne Brönte passed away in December 1848 and May 1849 respectively, just five months apart from each other. Charlotte, to preserve their sisterly love forever, used their locks to make the bracelet, finished off with beautiful stones.
Charlotte passed away in March 1855 and years later, the Brontë Parsonage Museum took custody of the heritage bracelet since 1923. More than a century later, Margot Robbie wore a replica of the same, made by Wyedean Weaving, a manufacturer in Haworth, the place of residence of the literary sisters.
The director of the Brönte Parsonage Museum, Rebecca Yorke also put out a statement sharing, "The [Museum] holds the world’s largest collections of Brontë manuscripts, clothing and personal possessions and we take our responsibility as custodians extremely seriously. This event has offered us an unprecedented opportunity to share an item from our collection and tell its story with a global and contemporary audience, and we are delighted that, thanks to director Emerald Fennell, Margot Robbie and everyone involved with the film, Emily Brontë and her masterpiece continue to be part of popular culture almost 200 years after her death".
Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, will release on February 13, 2026. The movie, directed by Emerald Fennell, has been adapted from the classic 1847 novel of the same name by Emily Brönte.