Margot Robbie wears a replica of a 175-year-old bracelet as homage to the Brontë sisters

Margot Robbie has once again stunned on the red carpet. During the UK premiere of her upcoming movie, Wuthering Heights in London on Thursday, February 5, 2026, Margot took fashion sisters from the Brönte sisters.

The actor wore a Dilara Findikoglu corset gown with a bodice lined with fake golden braids. What caught everyone's attention was her bracelet, a replica of the original mourning bracelet said to be owned by Charlotte Brönte originally.

Margot Robbie wears Brönte sister heirloom replica for Wuthering Heights premiere in London

For the UK premiere of Wuthering Heights in London on Thursday, Hollywood actor Margot Robbie chose to wear a special bracelet. She wore a replica of the 175-year-old bracelet that was made using the hair of the Brönte sisters, matching perfectly with her beautiful dress.