'Trust me, you’ll be happy': Margot Robbie amidst Wuthering Heights casting backlash

Actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to star in the 2026 adaptation of the classic Victorian novel, Wuthering Heights, by Emily Brontë, published in 1847. The film, which tales the tale of Catherine Earnshaw (Margot) and Heathcliff's (Jacob) intense love, will be directed by Emerald Fennell.
However, when the trailer of the film dropped a few weeks ago, most fans had harsh words to say, especially for Jacob Elordi. During a recent interview, Margot Robbie assured fans that they will love watching her co-star play Heathcliff.
Many fans have critics have been unhappy with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi playing the leads in the latest adaptation of Wuthering Heights. There has been significant backlash over Jacob since many see it as misrepresentation of the "dark-skinned" Heathcliff.
Margot Robbie has defended Jacob in an interview recently. The actor said, "I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff. I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy".
Margot knows that Jacob will be following several great actors such as, Richard Burton, Tom Hardy, Laurence Olivier and Ralph Fiennes when he steps into the shoes of Heathcliff. "To be a part of that is special. He’s incredible and I believe in him so much. I honestly think he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis", the 35-year old actor said.
James Hawson, a person of colour himself, was the latest actor who played the character in the 2011 adaptation.
Fans did not mince their words when they expressed their anger about Jacob Elordi's casting. "Why would you accept the role of a character when you’re white? You could’ve easily said no. I need an explanation", one user wrote on X.
Filmmaker Emerald Fennell also addressed the criticism during the Bronte Women’s Writing Festival in September. The 40-year-old said, "I had been thinking about making [Wuthering Heights], and it seemed to me he had the thing… He’s a very surprising actor".
She added, "I wanted to make something that made me feel like I felt when I first read it, which means that it’s an emotional response to something. It’s, like, primal, sexual".
Emerald assured fans that the book has been "faithful" to the original text and both Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi said that they were floored by the script. Margot also added that fans will be "surprised" when they watch the film.
Wuthering Heights will release in theatres on February 13, 2026.
