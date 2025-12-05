'Trust me, you’ll be happy': Margot Robbie amidst Wuthering Heights casting backlash

Actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to star in the 2026 adaptation of the classic Victorian novel, Wuthering Heights, by Emily Brontë, published in 1847. The film, which tales the tale of Catherine Earnshaw (Margot) and Heathcliff's (Jacob) intense love, will be directed by Emerald Fennell.

However, when the trailer of the film dropped a few weeks ago, most fans had harsh words to say, especially for Jacob Elordi. During a recent interview, Margot Robbie assured fans that they will love watching her co-star play Heathcliff.

There has been significant criticism over the casting of the 2026 adaptation of Wuthering Heights

Many fans have critics have been unhappy with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi playing the leads in the latest adaptation of Wuthering Heights. There has been significant backlash over Jacob since many see it as misrepresentation of the "dark-skinned" Heathcliff.