From gothic novel to pop sensation: Wuthering Heights teaser sparks debate

The teaser, from a visual standpoint, is a stark departure from previous, often more reserved, adaptations of the novel. This is a point of contention for literary fans who see Wuthering Heights not as a love story, but as a Gothic tragedy about obsession, revenge, class conflict and abuse. Many critics and fans have noted that the trailer's aesthetic and tone are a clear continuation of Fennell's style from her previous film, Saltburn. This involves a blend of lush cinematography with scenes of unsettling, sometimes grotesque imagery.

The use of a modern pop song by Charli XCX, titled Everything is Romantic, as the teaser's soundtrack has been a major point of controversy. This choice is seen by some as a bold and anachronistic move that deliberately undercuts the 19th-century setting, further pushing the film away from a faithful adaptation and into the realm of a modern, stylised and commercialized product.