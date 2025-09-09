From gothic novel to pop sensation: Wuthering Heights teaser sparks debate

Not long after the first teaser for Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights dropped, the internet was quickly divided, describing the upcoming release as 'provocative' and 'erotic', leading to discussion on the reimagining of the classic Gothic novel. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day. The film is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, MRC and Margot Robbie's company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Filming has already been completed in the Yorkshire Dales National Park in England.
Wuthering Heights is directed, written, and produced by Emerald Fennell, who is known for her work on Promising Young Woman and Saltburn. The teaser released earlier this month and sparked significant discussion and divided opinions among fans due to its sensual and surrealist imagery and a modern pop soundtrack by Charli XCX.
Margot Robbie stars as Catherine Earnshaw while Jacob Elordi plays Heathcliff. The casting of Jacob Elordi, who is white, as Heathcliff has been a point of controversy. In the novel, Heathcliff's racial identity is often interpreted as a key element of the prejudice he faces. The film's casting director has defended the decision. The cast also includes Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell. The roles of young Catherine and young Heathcliff will be portrayed by Charlotte Mellington and Owen Cooper, respectively.
The teaser, from a visual standpoint, is a stark departure from previous, often more reserved, adaptations of the novel. This is a point of contention for literary fans who see Wuthering Heights not as a love story, but as a Gothic tragedy about obsession, revenge, class conflict and abuse. Many critics and fans have noted that the trailer's aesthetic and tone are a clear continuation of Fennell's style from her previous film, Saltburn. This involves a blend of lush cinematography with scenes of unsettling, sometimes grotesque imagery.
The use of a modern pop song by Charli XCX, titled Everything is Romantic, as the teaser's soundtrack has been a major point of controversy. This choice is seen by some as a bold and anachronistic move that deliberately undercuts the 19th-century setting, further pushing the film away from a faithful adaptation and into the realm of a modern, stylised and commercialized product.