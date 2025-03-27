Margot Robbie looks ethereal in the leaked looks as Cathy in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ adaptation

Leaked images of Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights have sparked intense discussion online. The Barbie star was spotted on set wearing a white wedding gown, complete with a long veil and a diamond tiara. While some have praised the look as ethereal and majestic, others have criticised it for being historically inaccurate.
Anachronistic Costume Design?
Critics argue that white wedding dresses were not widely worn until the Victorian era, decades after the events of Emily Brontë's gothic novel. Additionally, the voluminous silhouette of the gown appears inconsistent with the neoclassical styles popular during the novel’s time period. The costume has divided opinion, with some defending the choice as a creative interpretation rather than a strict period recreation.
Emerald Fennell’s Unique Vision
Fennell, known for her visually striking yet unconventional storytelling in Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, may be prioritising aesthetics over historical accuracy. The filmmaker’s previous works have demonstrated a flair for reimagining genres and her take on Wuthering Heights could follow a similar approach.
Jacob Elordi’s Casting as Heathcliff Faces Criticism
Another contentious casting decision is Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. While the Euphoria and Saltburn actor has proven his talent, some fans of Brontë’s novel believe he is not the right fit for the role. Heathcliff, a brooding and complex character, has been portrayed by numerous actors over the years, with audiences often divided over how the character should be interpreted on screen.
The Legacy of Wuthering Heights
Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights is a tale of obsessive and destructive love between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, set against the windswept Yorkshire moors. Initially met with mixed reviews, the novel has since become a literary classic. It has inspired multiple adaptations, including the 1939 film starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon and the 2011 version with Kaya Scodelario and James Howson.