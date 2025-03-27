Margot Robbie looks ethereal in the leaked looks as Cathy in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ adaptation

Jacob Elordi’s Casting as Heathcliff Faces Criticism

Another contentious casting decision is Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. While the Euphoria and Saltburn actor has proven his talent, some fans of Brontë’s novel believe he is not the right fit for the role. Heathcliff, a brooding and complex character, has been portrayed by numerous actors over the years, with audiences often divided over how the character should be interpreted on screen.

The Legacy of Wuthering Heights

Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights is a tale of obsessive and destructive love between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, set against the windswept Yorkshire moors. Initially met with mixed reviews, the novel has since become a literary classic. It has inspired multiple adaptations, including the 1939 film starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon and the 2011 version with Kaya Scodelario and James Howson.