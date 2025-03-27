Actor Afran Nisho makes playback singing debut in Daagi

The actor who did not have any idea of his voice being a part of the song was taken by surprise. He mentions, “Producers played me the demo one day and asked what I thought of it. I found it catchy and powerful. Later, I was told—‘What if you sang it?’ It took me by surprise.” Moreover, given that he plays the lead and the concerned song is the title track, he says, “The reasoning behind my involvement felt justified. After some refinements, I agreed to record the vocals.”

Interestingly, Nisho has no prior formal training in music although he did compose and sing for a drama some years ago. He talks about the experience and states, “I truly enjoyed the recording. Huge thanks to Nidhi. I tried to bring an aggressive undertone in a low-pitched, natural way—more like someone expressing emotions rather than a trained singer performing.”