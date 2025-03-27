Actor Afran Nisho makes playback singing debut in Daagi

Afran Nisho is no unknown name in the field of acting. He has earlier captivated the hearts of people worldwide with his acting prowess in several Bangladeshi Natok. And now as one awaits the release of his film Daagi, he drops another sweet surprise for his fans. The actor turns singer in his own movie, a first in his career, so far.
Afran Nisho shares his excitement on turning playback singer for the first time.
Nisho’s movie Daagi is all set to release this Eid and he has lent his voice to the theme song of the film which is also titled Daagi. The song has just been released on social media platforms and is already garnering positive reviews from fans. It is penned by Russel Mahmud and the composition and music arrangement has been done by Arafat Mohsin Nidhi. Nidhi also takes on the lead vocals with Afran joining in.
The actor who did not have any idea of his voice being a part of the song was taken by surprise. He mentions, “Producers played me the demo one day and asked what I thought of it. I found it catchy and powerful. Later, I was told—‘What if you sang it?’ It took me by surprise.” Moreover, given that he plays the lead and the concerned song is the title track, he says, “The reasoning behind my involvement felt justified. After some refinements, I agreed to record the vocals.”
Interestingly, Nisho has no prior formal training in music although he did compose and sing for a drama some years ago. He talks about the experience and states, “I truly enjoyed the recording. Huge thanks to Nidhi. I tried to bring an aggressive undertone in a low-pitched, natural way—more like someone expressing emotions rather than a trained singer performing.”
Composer Arafat Mohsin Nidhi shares, “Theme songs carry a certain weight, and I wanted Daagi’s to have the same impact. The moment I conceptualized the track, I knew it needed to be intense and rebellious. The choice of words was crucial, and I believe we got it right. I had previously approached Nisho bhai for a song, but it never materialized—until now. When I learned he would not only sing but also rap parts of it, I structured the composition to complement his voice.”
Daagi is shot across Syedpur, Rajshahi and Dhaka and features an ensemble cast including Toma Mirza, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Gazi Rakayet, Mili Bashar, Rashed Mamun Apu, and AK Azad Setu. It is directed by Shihab Shaheen and is expected to release in Eid.