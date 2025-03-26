Naslen K Gafoor’s ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ trailer promises a laugh-out-loud sports comedy ride

The trailer begins with a sweeping glimpse of Alappuzha's symbolic backwaters, and the scene is set for Jojo Johnson (Naslen K Gafoor) and his friends' misadventures. A ridiculous bout of fisticuffs among two sets of boys goes awry when one punch unleashes a hidden boxing skill. This sets Jojo and his group of friends thinking of turning pro in the sport, even though they are not professionals. Although he behaves in a macho way, Jojo himself has self-doubts, and so his quest is all the more fascinating.