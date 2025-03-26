Naslen K Gafoor’s ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ trailer promises a laugh-out-loud sports comedy ride

The long-awaited trailer of Alappuzha Gymkhana has been released, and it promises a sports comedy with a good amount of action and entertainment. The film is directed by Khalid Rahman and has Naslen K Gafoor, Lukman Avaran, and Ganapathi S. Poduval in the lead. The film narrates the story of a group of young men who find themselves in the boxing world in their desire to gain admission to college through sports quotas.
The trailer begins with a sweeping glimpse of Alappuzha's symbolic backwaters, and the scene is set for Jojo Johnson (Naslen K Gafoor) and his friends' misadventures. A ridiculous bout of fisticuffs among two sets of boys goes awry when one punch unleashes a hidden boxing skill. This sets Jojo and his group of friends thinking of turning pro in the sport, even though they are not professionals. Although he behaves in a macho way, Jojo himself has self-doubts, and so his quest is all the more fascinating.
The trailer is filled with comic moments, punch dialogues, and high-energy performances. While Jojo and his friends train, fail, and attempt again, the trailer touches upon the themes of self-confidence, friendship, and determination. The boxing scenes are expertly woven with comedy moments, leaving no doubt that Alappuzha Gymkhana is not just a sports movie but also about the eccentricities and travails of its endearing characters.
The film boasts an excellent young cast, with Naslen K Gafoor playing the determined but hesitant Jojo Johnson. Lukman Avaran plays a national-level coach, while Ganapathi S. Poduval appears as one of Jojo's close friends as well as fellow hopeful boxers. Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, and Kottayam Nazeer appear in the cast as well and add depth and comedy to the film.
Alappuzha Gymkhana will hit the cinemas on April 3, 2025, during the peak of the Vishu. Despite stiff competition from big-budget releases like Empuraan and Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana is expected to hold its own, given the success of director Khalid Rahman's earlier films.