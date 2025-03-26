Ali Fazal is championing women in cinema, one story at a time

Actor Ali Fazal has long been a champion of diverse storytelling, and his latest projects continue to solidify his commitment to women-led narratives. From his role as a producer in the internationally celebrated Girls Will Be Girls to his involvement in the highly anticipated Rule Breakers, Ali is at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of cinema, ensuring that women’s voices take center stage.

Ali Fazal is on a mission. Find out more...

But Ali’s dedication goes beyond just his on-screen roles. Together with his partner Richa Chadha, he co-founded Undercurrent Lab, a bold initiative designed to train, mentor, and empower the next generation of women in the film industry. The duo is on a mission to create a lasting impact, providing resources and opportunities to elevate women storytellers in every aspect of filmmaking—from writing and directing to technical roles.

Ali’s passion for these causes runs deep. Speaking candidly about his drive to support female-centric projects, he says, “Storytelling holds immense power, and for far too long, the narrative has been one-sided. But the tide is turning, and I’m proud to be part of that shift. Girls Will Be Girls was just the beginning, and with Rule Breakers, we continue to push boundaries. These stories are not just important—they are essential. They challenge norms, break stereotypes, and shed light on a perspective that has been far too long relegated to the margins of mainstream cinema.”

He continues, “This is my mission for as long as I’m an actor. It’s not only about supporting women-led films but about creating an industry where inclusivity is the norm—from writers to directors to technicians. That’s why Richa and I started Undercurrent Lab—to spark real, tangible change. We want to equip women with the tools, the resources, and the platform to tell their stories on their own terms. Cinema is evolving, and I’m proud to be part of that evolution. The future belongs to diverse voices, and I’m here to amplify them.”

Ali has masterfully balanced his commercial success with roles in meaningful, thought-provoking projects that resonate globally. His steadfast commitment to women-led cinema and fostering an inclusive industry has made him a trailblazer, inspiring the next wave of filmmakers and actors alike.