Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ creates history at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Girls Will Be Girls is an unapologetic and intimate coming-of-age drama that delves into desire, identity, and the intricacies of mother-daughter relationships. Produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal and directed by Shuchi Talati, the film traces the journey of Mira, a teenager in a conservative Himalayan boarding school, as she navigates love, rebellion, and the burden of generations.
Indian cinema made history at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards when Girls Will Be Girls became the first Indian film to win the highly regarded John Cassavetes Award. Presented annually to an outstanding independent film made on a budget of less than USD 1 million, the award cements Girls Will Be Girls as one of the world’s finest independent films.
The film’s win was one of the highlights of the evening, alongside big winners such as Anora and Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain.
Directed and written by Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls is a powerful and poignant coming-of-age drama. Starring Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiran, the film has received widespread acclaim for its raw, realistic exploration of womanhood and identity.
The film also marks the production debut of celebrated actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal under their banner, Pushing Buttons Studios. Richa, now the first Indian actor and producer to win an Independent Spirit Award, described the win as "a dream come true."
She stated, "This win feels like a dream. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created with Girls Will Be Girls. This film represents not just a personal journey, but a collective effort of a team that believed in its voice. To see it recognized on such a grand stage is humbling. As the first Indian actor and producer to win an Independent Spirit Award, I feel like this is not just my victory, but a victory for all of us working to make diverse, authentic stories.”
Ali Fazal echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the film’s boldness. “The spirit of independent filmmaking is about taking risks and telling the truth, no matter how uncomfortable or challenging that may be. Girls Will Be Girls does exactly that. I am proud to be part of a film that is pushing boundaries and making history,” he explained.
For Talati, the victory is not just an award but a validation of the story she set out to tell. "This is more than just an award for me – it is a powerful affirmation of the story we set out to tell. It was a labor of love, and to have it resonate with audiences and critics alike is beyond amazing. I am also glad Richa and my friendship has culminated in this artistic way."
As the first Indian film to receive this accolade, Girls Will Be Girls has paved the way for more independent Indian stories to gain international recognition. Its success is a testament to the power of strong storytelling that transcends borders.