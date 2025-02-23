Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ creates history at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

The film also marks the production debut of celebrated actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal under their banner, Pushing Buttons Studios. Richa, now the first Indian actor and producer to win an Independent Spirit Award, described the win as "a dream come true."

She stated, "This win feels like a dream. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created with Girls Will Be Girls. This film represents not just a personal journey, but a collective effort of a team that believed in its voice. To see it recognized on such a grand stage is humbling. As the first Indian actor and producer to win an Independent Spirit Award, I feel like this is not just my victory, but a victory for all of us working to make diverse, authentic stories.”

Ali Fazal echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the film’s boldness. “The spirit of independent filmmaking is about taking risks and telling the truth, no matter how uncomfortable or challenging that may be. Girls Will Be Girls does exactly that. I am proud to be part of a film that is pushing boundaries and making history,” he explained.

Director Shuchi Talati on the Film’s Global Impact

For Talati, the victory is not just an award but a validation of the story she set out to tell. "This is more than just an award for me – it is a powerful affirmation of the story we set out to tell. It was a labor of love, and to have it resonate with audiences and critics alike is beyond amazing. I am also glad Richa and my friendship has culminated in this artistic way."

As the first Indian film to receive this accolade, Girls Will Be Girls has paved the way for more independent Indian stories to gain international recognition. Its success is a testament to the power of strong storytelling that transcends borders.