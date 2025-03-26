Rakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad Mukherjee tease a heartfelt mother-son tale in new poster of Aamar Boss

Bengali film Aamar Boss has unveiled its official poster, instantly sparking excitement among cinephiles. Featuring veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar and filmmaker-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee in an endearing moment, the poster captures the warmth and playful dynamic of a mother-son relationship. With Aamar Boss set to release on May 9, 2025, just ahead of Mother’s Day week, anticipation is running high for this heartwarming family drama.

Anticipation builds for the upcoming family drama set for a Mother’s Day 2025 release

Helmed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film promises an emotional yet humorous take on the intricate bond between a mother and her son. The newly revealed poster beautifully encapsulates this connection—Rakhee Gulzar, in a lighthearted moment, is seen tugging on Shiboprosad’s ear, a gesture that radiates affection and mischief, instantly striking a chord with audiences.