Rakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad Mukherjee tease a heartfelt mother-son tale in new poster of Aamar Boss

Bengali film Aamar Boss has unveiled its official poster, instantly sparking excitement among cinephiles. Featuring veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar and filmmaker-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee in an endearing moment, the poster captures the warmth and playful dynamic of a mother-son relationship. With Aamar Boss set to release on May 9, 2025, just ahead of Mother’s Day week, anticipation is running high for this heartwarming family drama.
Helmed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film promises an emotional yet humorous take on the intricate bond between a mother and her son. The newly revealed poster beautifully encapsulates this connection—Rakhee Gulzar, in a lighthearted moment, is seen tugging on Shiboprosad’s ear, a gesture that radiates affection and mischief, instantly striking a chord with audiences.
Talking about the poster, Shiboprosad shared, “Aamar Boss is deeply emotional yet playful. The ear-pulling moment is a perfect symbol of our film’s theme. Rakhee Di even recreated this at IFFI, making it all the more special. With its selection for the 55th IFFI Indian Panorama, a UNESCO Gandhi Medal nomination, and a spot at the Chennai International Film Festival by NFDC, the film has already earned significant recognition.”
Alongside Rakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film features Srabanti Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Shruti Das, and Gourab Chatterjee, adding further depth to the narrative. With such accolades and a touching storyline, Aamar Boss is shaping up to be a must-watch.