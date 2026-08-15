The first look of Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel in Tangled live-action has been revealed

The first look of actress Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled, is here! The official look was displayed at the D23 event and fans are loving it!
Disney shared some footage with the fans at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event event on Friday, August 14, 2026, sharing some sneak-peak into the live-action remake of the studio's beloved movie, Tangled.
American actress Kathryn Hahn was present at the event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and presented the first looks, including that of her character, Mother Gothel.
In the clip, Mother Gothel emerged from behind a dark door to reveal herself to the world and fans were very excited. After the clip ended, Kathryn said, "Thank you! You were right! I am Mother Gothel: Stunning, hilarious, fab, kind, generous — to a fault. Might be a little overprotective, but that’s because she cares so much".
The 53-year-old actress continued, "I love Mother Gothel, I love playing her, she’s the best kind of villain. She’s the kind who thinks they’re actually the hero!"
The video of Mother Gothel's first look went viral all over social media and fans have been reacting to the clip. "THE BIGGEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN IN THE HISTORY OF CINEMA", one fan reacted. "I cant even tell if it’s Kathryn Hahn or Agatha anymore", another person said, referring to the actress' iconic role as Marvel's witch, Agatha Harkness.
Kathryn also presented the first looks of Rapunzel, played by Teagan Croft and Flynn Rider, portrayed by Milo Manheim. The live-action adaptation is said to release on March 31, 2028 and many feel that the wait is too long. The original animated classic came out back in 2010.
Disney showed a first look on a large screen inside the arena, with a shot showing Rapunzel’s flowing blonde hair strung across the ground, before the camera panned up to show Croft in full costume as Rapunzel.
The movie will be directed by Michael Gracey with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor as writers.