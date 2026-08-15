The first look of Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel in Tangled live-action has been revealed

American actress Kathryn Hahn was present at the event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and presented the first looks, including that of her character, Mother Gothel.

In the clip, Mother Gothel emerged from behind a dark door to reveal herself to the world and fans were very excited. After the clip ended, Kathryn said, "Thank you! You were right! I am Mother Gothel: Stunning, hilarious, fab, kind, generous — to a fault. Might be a little overprotective, but that’s because she cares so much".

The 53-year-old actress continued, "I love Mother Gothel, I love playing her, she’s the best kind of villain. She’s the kind who thinks they’re actually the hero!"

The video of Mother Gothel's first look went viral all over social media and fans have been reacting to the clip. "THE BIGGEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN IN THE HISTORY OF CINEMA", one fan reacted. "I cant even tell if it’s Kathryn Hahn or Agatha anymore", another person said, referring to the actress' iconic role as Marvel's witch, Agatha Harkness.