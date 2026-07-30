Disney’s live-action Tangled: Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim transform into Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

Fans are already commenting on how much Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim resemble their 2010 animated counterparts in the new set photos, which show them fully in character as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider on location for Disney's live-action adaptation of Tangled.
Teagan, an Australian actress most known for her role as White Raven on the DC series Titans, was seen on set wearing Rapunzel's trademark purple gown. Her hair was done in loose golden waves that resembled the character's renownedly long locks.
Milo, meanwhile, gave fans a complete look with a waistcoat, weathered boots, and just the right amount of scruff. The Zombies star appears to have nailed Flynn’s rugged, roguish energy — right down to the smirk animation fans will recognise instantly.
The path to the screen for the live-action film Tangled has been arduous. The project, which was first revealed in December 2024, was put on hold for a few months in 2025 after the studio decided to halt the production of many remakes due to the poor box office performance of Disney's live-action Snow White. The movie is currently being shot on location in Spain after production apparently picked back up in the autumn.
Michael Gracey, the director behind The Greatest Showman and Better Man, is at the helm, bringing his signature big-swing musical sensibility to the material. Teagan and Milo aren’t carrying the film alone. Kathryn Hahn has boarded the production as the villainous Mother Gothel, stepping into a role originally voiced by Donna Murphy, while Diego Luna has also joined the cast in a role Disney has kept firmly under wraps.
Although a release date has not yet been set, the movie is currently anticipated to hit theatres in 2028. Additionally, it's still unclear if Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's original songs—including well-known hits like I See the Light and Mother Knows Best—would be kept for the live-action adaptation or if new music will be added.
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