Disney’s live-action Tangled: Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim transform into Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

The path to the screen for the live-action film Tangled has been arduous. The project, which was first revealed in December 2024, was put on hold for a few months in 2025 after the studio decided to halt the production of many remakes due to the poor box office performance of Disney's live-action Snow White. The movie is currently being shot on location in Spain after production apparently picked back up in the autumn.

Michael Gracey, the director behind The Greatest Showman and Better Man, is at the helm, bringing his signature big-swing musical sensibility to the material. Teagan and Milo aren’t carrying the film alone. Kathryn Hahn has boarded the production as the villainous Mother Gothel, stepping into a role originally voiced by Donna Murphy, while Diego Luna has also joined the cast in a role Disney has kept firmly under wraps.

Although a release date has not yet been set, the movie is currently anticipated to hit theatres in 2028. Additionally, it's still unclear if Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's original songs—including well-known hits like I See the Light and Mother Knows Best—would be kept for the live-action adaptation or if new music will be added.