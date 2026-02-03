Dhurandhar 2 teaser dampens anticipation, makers rehash end credit sequence, pass off as teaser

The highly anticipated teaser of the second part of the Dhurandhar franchise was unveiled on Tuesday. However, the teaser comes across as a downer as the makers have simply used the end credits sequence of the first part, and mixed it with music.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser releases

The teaser dampens the build-up for the second part of the film which witnessed a historic turnout at the box-office. It features sequences carrying extreme violence, gore, explosions and gunshots. Ranveer’s titular character of an Indian spy infiltrating the criminal nexus of ISI and Pakistan underworld is in his full glory.

Dhurandhar 2 will be released in four Indian languages, and will take off from where the first part ended. The music of Dhurandhar was unanimously lauded across the sections of the society, considering the audio sequence used in the teaser, the audience may very well want to brace themselves for another chartbuster of an album loaded with sonic scape of immeasurable depth.