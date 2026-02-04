Dhurandhar sequel shifts its music rights from Saregama to T-Series

Dhurandhar set screens on fire with its release late last year. Every punchy dialogue sparked thunderous reactions, and the music was an instant chart-topper across several platforms. Now as the anticipation rises for the second installment a major update on the music rights have come across. It has officially moved from Saregama to T-Series, signaling a fresh sonic fanbase for the franchise.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release on March 19, 2026 in theatres. The story will follow a story of vengeance with the main character agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he infiltrates a mission in Pakistan's Karachi underworld.
The film within weeks had crossed a whopping amount of INR 1000 crore in box office across the world. Loaded with top-notch action and intense thrills, the film pairs powerful performances with equally mind boggling music.
The rights for the music has been shifted from Saregama, which handled the prequel, to T-Series making a major move in the sonic direction of the film. The sequel’s music will be a major commercial play as per speculations.
A source close to the team talked about the same in the media and said, “It’s a massive, chart-topping album, and the response from those who have heard it so far has been extremely positive”. Another added, “The album will again have a wide variety of songs,” pointing at the film’s genre-spanning music choices, each one a major hype in itself.
Moving from the music rights, JioHotstar has outbid Netflix for the movie’s OTT rights as per recent reports. The pre-release buzz has reached massive heights making it clearly one of the outrageously anticipated films of the year.
The sequel will have most of the original cast featuring star-studded actors like R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and of course Ranveer Singh.