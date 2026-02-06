Mon Maaney Na stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Hiya Chatterjee discuss Gen Z love, career and modern romance

A

Hiya: I don’t know if it’s short-lived or not, but with the advent of social media, we make a list of things to do or to achieve before we fall in love. But personally, I think when the right person walks in, no matter how much you tell yourself that you won’t fall in love, you need to focus on your career, etc., you will not be able to stop yourself. We try to restrain ourselves. Our generation is very career-oriented; we want to become independent. But when that someone walks into your life, you simply give in.

Ritwik: Love is a practical emotion. The thoughts, expressions or feelings that come with it might be complex because it’s in our nature to want to be comfortable. Whenever we steer either right or left from our comfortable positions, we start thinking it’s very complicated. Life doesn’t come without problems. But if you can put in effort and solve the problem, you feel like you’ve achieved something. And love tests you in that way. It pushes you and tests you to see if you are the person who belongs to love, who deserves love. And I am not only talking about romantic love, platonic as well. Love really pushes you out of your comfort zone. Every generation has its set of problems and complications, be it communication, culture, family, or even scarcity. But now we can just swipe right with our fingertips.