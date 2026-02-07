Subhash Ghai marks 50 glorious years as a filmmaker, reflects on the journey that began with Kaalicharan

Recalling the day Kaalicharan released, Subhash Ghai shared how he stood at the edge of uncertainty, “shivering,” after having spent 10 long years struggling as an actor and writing scripts for others. With no prior experience in directing, the moment felt daunting. Yet, as fate would have it, that single film changed everything. “The almighty turned my table towards a non-stop journey in the cinema world,” he wrote, describing how the debut became the launchpad for a prolific and influential career.

Subhash Ghai expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire Kaalicharan team, producers, actors, co-writers, and technicians, who believed in his vision when he was still finding his footing behind the camera. Their faith, he acknowledged, was instrumental in shaping the filmmaker he would go on to become.

Kaalicharan didn’t just mark the arrival of a new director; it announced the birth of a storyteller who would later deliver some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic films and nurture generations of talent. Over the decades, Subhash Ghai evolved from a filmmaker into a mentor and institution-builder, founding platforms that bridged cinema and education, most notably through film schools and studios that continue to shape the industry.