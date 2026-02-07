Subhash Ghai marks 50 glorious years as a filmmaker, reflects on the journey that began with Kaalicharan

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has completed a remarkable golden jubilee in Indian cinema, celebrating 50 years as a director, a journey that began with the release of his debut film Kaalicharan. Marking the milestone, Subhash took to Instagram to pen a deeply personal note, revisiting a defining crossroads of his life.
The director writes, "I was at cross road of my life 50 years bk on this day of release of my first film as a director of KALICHARAN n was shivering coz I had passed ten years of my hardship in acting n writing scripts for others.
But almighty turned my table towards a non stop journey in cinema world n its educational institutions
I m Still grateful to my Kalicharan team of producers actors co writers n technicians who stood by my Vision when I had no experience of directing a movie.
Thank u all"
Recalling the day Kaalicharan released, Subhash Ghai shared how he stood at the edge of uncertainty, “shivering,” after having spent 10 long years struggling as an actor and writing scripts for others. With no prior experience in directing, the moment felt daunting. Yet, as fate would have it, that single film changed everything. “The almighty turned my table towards a non-stop journey in the cinema world,” he wrote, describing how the debut became the launchpad for a prolific and influential career.
Subhash Ghai expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire Kaalicharan team, producers, actors, co-writers, and technicians, who believed in his vision when he was still finding his footing behind the camera. Their faith, he acknowledged, was instrumental in shaping the filmmaker he would go on to become.
Kaalicharan didn’t just mark the arrival of a new director; it announced the birth of a storyteller who would later deliver some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic films and nurture generations of talent. Over the decades, Subhash Ghai evolved from a filmmaker into a mentor and institution-builder, founding platforms that bridged cinema and education, most notably through film schools and studios that continue to shape the industry.