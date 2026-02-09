Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta lead a taut examination of trust and betrayal in Accused

What happens when belief becomes a choice, and standing by someone comes at a personal cost? Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta, Accused brings to the screen a layered, emotionally charged story that interrogates truth, power and trust in the face of accusation. The film premieres on Netflix on 27 February.
Produced by Dharma Productions, Accused follows a celebrated doctor in London whose carefully constructed life begins to fracture after she is accused of sexual misconduct. As scrutiny intensifies and public opinion hardens, the film explores the strains this places on her closest relationships, and how quickly perception can take hold when certainty is out of reach. By centering on a woman as the accused, Accused asks viewers to sit with discomfort and doubt, unfolding as a story of one woman’s word against another.
Talking about the film, Team Accused, shared, “Accused is the kind of story that stays with you because it refuses to simplify human behaviour or moral conflict. Anubhuti has crafted a deeply nuanced film that places women at the centre of a narrative we rarely explore, one where power, perception, and belief are constantly shifting. With Konkona and Pratibha leading the film, we’re looking at a relationship tested not just by accusation, but by doubt itself. It’s a story told with restraint, empathy, and courage, and we’re proud to bring it to Netflix, a platform that has supported the film’s intent to provoke thought rather than judgment.”
With its nuanced storytelling from writers Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, restrained tension, and deeply felt performances, Accused offers a compelling exploration of trust under pressure and the emotional cost of choosing sides when certainty is absent. The film invites audiences to confront uncomfortable questions about belief, loyalty and the fragile line between truth and perception.