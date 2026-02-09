Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta lead a taut examination of trust and betrayal in Accused

Talking about the film, Team Accused, shared, “Accused is the kind of story that stays with you because it refuses to simplify human behaviour or moral conflict. Anubhuti has crafted a deeply nuanced film that places women at the centre of a narrative we rarely explore, one where power, perception, and belief are constantly shifting. With Konkona and Pratibha leading the film, we’re looking at a relationship tested not just by accusation, but by doubt itself. It’s a story told with restraint, empathy, and courage, and we’re proud to bring it to Netflix, a platform that has supported the film’s intent to provoke thought rather than judgment.”

With its nuanced storytelling from writers Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, restrained tension, and deeply felt performances, Accused offers a compelling exploration of trust under pressure and the emotional cost of choosing sides when certainty is absent. The film invites audiences to confront uncomfortable questions about belief, loyalty and the fragile line between truth and perception.