Manoj Pahwa on choosing roles that matter: From complex characters to socially relevant cinema
Your character in Assi: if you can talk a bit about it ? One aspect about your character that stayed with you?
Actors rarely get the chance to choose their roles. Usually, directors and writers create the characters first and then approach the actors. As both a friend and director, Anubhav Sinha often writes roles specifically for me. In Assi, we highlighted the grim reality that more than 80 sexual assault cases are registered every day. I play a father whose son gets caught up in such a case. When you watch the movie, you’ll understand whether he is guilty or being framed. The film portrays the father’s pain; how he goes to every lawyer, every police station, just to save his son.
What are the parameters for you to choose a role?
I choose my films based on the script, the director, the production house, and how the story is written. I’m also drawn to films like Assi. Generally, most movies and web series focus on entertainment, but films like Assi are socially relevant, and as an actor, I want to be a part of such meaningful storytelling.
You have worked with Tapsee Pannu previously also. So how is it with working with her; how is your equation on and off screen?
I really enjoy working with her. She is one of those actors who works incredibly hard and is deeply passionate about her craft. She puts her heart into every project, and every time, it has been an absolute joy collaborating with her.
Does preparing for a comic role feel very different from preparing for a serious one, or is the process largely the same for you?
How I prepare really depends on how I develop my craft. For films like this, I pick real-life instances, do in-depth research, and mix it with a bit of imagination. Sometimes I ask myself, ‘If I were in this situation, how would I react?’ But often, the character is written differently, so their response will be unique. Understanding that reaction, what kind of mindset it comes from, is crucial. I also consider the character’s upbringing and personality; all these details are essential in building a character.
Do you have any dream role that you still want to do? Something you have not done?
Not anything in particular, but as an actor, I want to take on complex characters, the ones with layers and nuances. These are the roles I truly enjoy playing.
What still aspires you to be an actor?
See, I come from a business family, so I could have chosen that path. But the irony of being an actor is that the job never gets monotonous. Every script and character is different. Just because you’ve played one role successfully doesn’t mean you can sit back and relax. With the next script, you have to work just as hard and prove yourself all over again.
People have also loved you for TV shows like Office Office. So given a chance would you like to go back to TV?
As an actor, I can work for any platform. My only condition is a good script and a good character.
You’ve worked with filmmakers from very different generations; from Zoya Akhtar to much younger voices like Aryan Khan. How do you think the storytelling or the approach of filmmaking changed between these generations?
It is definitely evolving, thanks to technology. Many young stars have graduated from reputed institutes in India and abroad, so they bring both technical knowledge and fresh perspectives. Aryan’s vision for the series was very clear, and he was confident about what he wanted. At the same time, it’s challenging for us, because we have to keep pace with this generation and stay updated.
How do you like to spend your off days?
I like to travel. So I go for a holiday with my family. Sometimes I watch movies or maybe read some good books.
Do you watch any content on OTT? What is the last thing you watched?
The last film I watched on OTT was Train Dreams on Netflix. It is a brilliant movie. It was also nominated for an Oscar. It wasn’t too dramatic or action-packed but it had a very smooth storytelling.