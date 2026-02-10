Manoj Pahwa on choosing roles that matter: From complex characters to socially relevant cinema

A

Actors rarely get the chance to choose their roles. Usually, directors and writers create the characters first and then approach the actors. As both a friend and director, Anubhav Sinha often writes roles specifically for me. In Assi, we highlighted the grim reality that more than 80 sexual assault cases are registered every day. I play a father whose son gets caught up in such a case. When you watch the movie, you’ll understand whether he is guilty or being framed. The film portrays the father’s pain; how he goes to every lawyer, every police station, just to save his son.