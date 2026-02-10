Script is always the hero: Kumud Mishra on Assi and his journey in cinema
Following their successful collaborations in the past, Anubhav Sinha returns to the big screen with Assi, an uncompromising legal drama/ thriller that explores the challenging realities surrounding sexual violence and the ongoing struggle for justice. Largely set within the high-stress environment of a courtroom, Assi looks at not only a crime, but also at how truth can be challenged, and how power structures are revealed as part of an investigation. Assi's recently released trailer has generated significant discussion, and it promises a raw and disturbing cinematic experience.
Can you tell us about your character in Assi, what drew you to this particular role?
I didn’t choose the character; I chose the film, because the film is special. If I had been offered any other role in this movie, I would have accepted it with the same excitement. When I read a script and see that it has real value, I want to be part of it.
Even after working for so many years are there any other parameters for you to choose a role except the script?
There are many parameters. After being in this industry for so many years, you make friends, and sometimes you do films for them. Money is important when you live in a city like Mumbai, so you do a few films for that reason; only a few. Some films you do because you want to work with certain people and spend more time with them. But the script is always the hero of any film. Sometimes I don’t even ask about my character; I’m only concerned about the script. I want to see the script from a very unbiased point of view.
How was the experience working with director Anubhav Sinha, especially on a film that aims to provoke social discussion?
It was a fantastic experience. We have been working together for a long time, and every time he offers me something new as a director. The characters may seem very easy at first, but once you study them deeply, you realize how difficult they are to play. So every time, whether it was Thappad, Anek, or Assi, it has been a very challenging role. He has given me different characters to portray. How well I have performed, though, is entirely up to the audience.
What’s the one acting habit you had to learn and unlearn when you moved from theatre to cinema?
I don’t know whether I had to learn or unlearn anything. Someone once told me that theatre artists often deliver dialogue based on the distance between themselves and the camera. If it’s far, we tend to speak loudly, and if it’s close, we start whispering or speaking softly. But I’ve never really thought about these things. I’ve always listened to the director and observed my co-actors. I never think about where the camera is or what the platform is. I believe that if you perform honestly, it shows in your acting.
Even after so many years, what excites you to be on set or to be an actor and do more films?
After every project, when you take notes on your craft and skills, you realize that it’s a long journey. When you watch a younger actor, or even someone senior, you sometimes feel that you’re not quite there yet as an actor. This is my journey, my own quest. And I want to deliver that one performance that gives me ultimate satisfaction.
So are you saying that you can learn a lot from younger actors?
Of course. Younger actors are very brilliant. They’re constantly working and performing, and they have access to mobile phones and technology. For them, stage fear or camera fear almost doesn’t exist. They’re always on their phones, clicking selfies and making videos.
Do you like watching content on OTT? What did you watch last?
People suggest some picks sometimes. I have again started reading a lot. I feel especially for webseries, we spend a lot of time. But recently, Anubhavji suggested to me a series, The Loudest Voice, it was brilliant. But other than that I am focused on reading. I just finished 3-4 books, like Vinod Kumar Shukla’s whole collection, Khalid Javed’s Ek Khanjar Pani Mein, Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us, Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes To Me.
How do you like to spend your off days?
I like to spend it with my family. I sleep well, read books and eat my favourite food. I like simple food like homemade dal chawal. But now-a-days I am really hooked on eggplants.
Tell us a little bit about your upcoming projects?
Other than Assi, I am working on a drama written and directed by Abhishek Majumdar. So that is going to be a very challenging project for me.