Sanjana Tiwari opens up about choosing relatable, honest roles with ‘Hotspot 2 Much’
Actress Sanjana Tiwari has been slowly making her mark with roles that feel honest and real. After appearing in films like Varisu (2023) and Iraivan (2023), she has been careful about the scripts she chooses, waiting for parts that truly interest her. In her latest Tamil movie Hotspot 2 Much — starring Priya Bhavani Shankar & MS Bhaskar, she plays a young woman who speaks her mind and reacts instinctively to what’s happening around her. Set within the franchise’s bold yet playful world, the film uses humour to explore everyday family dynamics, giving Sanjana a character many young women will relate to. We get chatty with the young actress to talk about her role, what made her say yes to this project and lots more…
What is the one relatable trait about your character in Hotspot 2 that young women will see in themselves?
Her inability to stay quiet when something doesn’t sit right with her. She’s expressive, a little impulsive and questions things instinctively — sometimes without thinking of the consequences. I think many young women will relate to that urge to speak up, even when it gets you into trouble at home or disrupts the peace around you.
The Hotspot franchise is known for being bold. Did you have any second thoughts before signing on?
I was fully aware of the franchise’s boldness and the kind of conversations it usually sparks. However, the way this particular story was written felt playful rather than provocative. It uses humour to address generational differences and that lightness made me comfortable taking it on without feeling like it was trying to shock for the sake of it.
You’ve been very selective since Varisu. What made you say yes to this specific script over others?
The tone immediately stood out for me. It was fun, sharp and deeply rooted in situations we’ve all either seen or lived through in some way. I also liked that the character wasn’t written to make a loud statement, but to simply react honestly to her circumstances, which made her feel very real.
Anthology films often demand quick emotional depth. Was that challenging for you?
Yes, it was, because you don’t really get the luxury of easing into the character or building layers over time. Everything has to register quickly. Thankfully, the writing did a lot of the work, allowing the emotions to surface organically without the need for heavy exposition or explanations.
Was there a moment during the shoot that changed how you looked at your character?
The shoot itself helped me understand the character better. It showed me how far to push certain moments and where to hold back. Finding that balance between restraint and expression was crucial and once that clicked, the character started to make much more sense to me.
Did this role push you out of your comfort zone in any way?
Yes, definitely. Even before the film was released, just thinking about some of the lines you hear in the trailer and then imagining my parents watching it was uncomfortable for me. At the same time, I’m fortunate to have very supportive and understanding parents. Once audiences watch the film in its full context, they’ll understand where it’s coming from. Saying things that are usually considered uncomfortable or inappropriate to say out loud was what really pushed me out of my comfort zone.
What kind of women-centric stories excite you as an actor?
I’m drawn to stories where women are allowed to be opinionated, flawed and imperfect — without being boxed into neat labels. I enjoy playing characters who feel familiar and lived-in, rather than idealised or designed to send out a message.
What has cinema taught you about yourself, so far?
Cinema has taught me patience and the importance of trusting the process. It’s also taught me to have faith in timing, in uncertainty and in my own journey as an actor, even when things don’t move as quickly as you expect.
What’s next for you?
I’m currently exploring scripts across formats and taking my time with my choices. I’m waiting for roles that genuinely excite me, both emotionally and creatively and that I can fully resonate with before committing.
Hotspot 2 Much is running in theatres.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so