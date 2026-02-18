Sanjana Tiwari opens up about choosing relatable, honest roles with ‘Hotspot 2 Much’

Actress Sanjana Tiwari has been slowly making her mark with roles that feel honest and real. After appearing in films like Varisu (2023) and Iraivan (2023), she has been careful about the scripts she chooses, waiting for parts that truly interest her. In her latest Tamil movie Hotspot 2 Much — starring Priya Bhavani Shankar & MS Bhaskar, she plays a young woman who speaks her mind and reacts instinctively to what’s happening around her. Set within the franchise’s bold yet playful world, the film uses humour to explore everyday family dynamics, giving Sanjana a character many young women will relate to. We get chatty with the young actress to talk about her role, what made her say yes to this project and lots more…