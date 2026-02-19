Actor-director Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates world record by winning 15 awards for solo Marathi film, Dharmaveer

Speaking on his achievement, Prasad said: “I’m speechless. It’s a proud moment. I’m thankful to my entire team—the writer, director, my family, my audience, and the jury members of all the awards bestowed upon me. I had never dreamt of a film offering me the opportunity to play a title role. Dharmaveer was my 96th film, and portraying Anand Dighe—considered a godly figure by thousands—was a responsibility I carried with utmost sincerity.”

He further added, “I never met him (Anand Dighe) personally, but through photographs and conversations with people close to him, I observed his walk, talk, and mannerisms closely and prepared detailed notes. The love the film received, the reviews praising my performance, and the countless congratulatory calls were overwhelming. While I missed out on the National Award and felt a little sad, my biggest takeaway is knowing that I worked with honesty and dedication, and God has been kind.”

Prasad also expressed gratitude for being recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Global Book of Excellence, England, referring to them as “equivalent to a National Award in stature”.

The global recognition not only cements Prasad Prabhakar Oak’s place in cinematic history but also reflects a powerful international spotlight on Marathi cinema—underscoring its growing influence, artistic depth, and global resonance.